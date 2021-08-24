Reparation Programs: How Do Cannabis Taxes Do Public Good?

With the U.S. cannabis market expected to reach more than $30 billion by 2025, license opportunities abound for investors and current license holders. There are six states in the midwest and south with new medical cannabis licenses available, four states with both medical and adult-use license processes on the calendar, and nine states with adult-use marijuana opportunities spanning from Arizona to Maine, and as far south as Virginia. Many stakeholders are turning their attention to mid-Atlantic powerhouses New York and New Jersey, two states that legalized adult-use marijuana within five months of one another and have the potential to make a big industry impact.