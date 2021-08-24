Reparation Programs: How Do Cannabis Taxes Do Public Good?
This article by Olivia was originally published on NisonCo, and appears here with permission. An increased number of states legalize cannabis each year, leaving activists, legislators, and industry members grappling with how to shape the fledgling industry. Many are worried about seeing a homogenous, wealthy few dominate the industry post-legalization while racial minorities are excluded from cannabiz. Accordingly, it is crucial the cannabis industry works to mitigate the legacy of the War on Drugs and the communities devastated by its impacts.www.benzinga.com
