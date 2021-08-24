Cancel
USDC to consolidate reserves into cash and US treasuries

cryptocoingossip.com
 9 days ago

Coinbase president Emilie Choi expects USDC’s updated reserves policy to be in full effect by September. Coinbase president and COO, Emilie Choi, has announced that the reserves backing the stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) will be consolidated into cash and U.S. government treasuries. An Aug. 22 blog post from CENTRE Consortium,...

cryptocoingossip.com

