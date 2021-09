If you or someone you know should be getting the expanded child tax credit, a new online registration portal is now up and running. Launched Wednesday, the new tool was designed to simplify the application process to ensure that millions of families with little or no income don’t miss out on this year’s monthly child tax credit payments. Available at GetCTC.org, the portal was designed by the nonprofit Code for America to fix certain deficits in the IRS’s version, which isn’t available in Spanish, isn’t mobile-friendly, and requires applicants to understand subtleties the government said they shouldn’t have to understand.