IHG launches luxury & lifestyle brand Vignette Collection

By Hotel Business
hotelbusiness.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHG Hotels & Resorts has introduced Vignette Collection as its new luxury & lifestyle brand, with hotels in Australia and Thailand the first to join the collection. Vignette Collection becomes the sixth addition to IHG’s brand portfolio in the past four years, taking it to 17 in total across nearly 6,000 hotels in more than 100 countries.

