The Cleveland Browns face off with the New York Giants in each teams’ second preseason game. Prior to that happening, the two teams will have joint practices in Berea, Ohio. Joint practices have become common in the NFL as a way for teams to measure themselves against others while protecting players from full game dangers. As noted in a previous piece, the last time the Browns had a joint practice was under Freddie Kitchens, now a coach with the Giants, where the Browns and Indianapolis Colts got very physical with each other.