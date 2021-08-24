Police: 7 at Germany university poisoned and body parts turned blue

Police in Hesse state said Tuesday that the poisonings are being viewed as cases of attempted murder. One of the victims, a 30-year-old man, is in critical condition. Photo courtesy Technical University Darmstadt

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- German authorities said Tuesday they're investigating suspected cases of poisoning at a university near Frankfurt, after at least seven people were sickened at the campus.

Students and staff at Technical University in Darmstadt fell ill on Monday, officials said. It's believed they were poisoned by a substance that was placed in milk cartons and water containers in recent days.

Police in Hesse state said Tuesday that the incidents are being viewed as cases of attempted murder. Investigators said one of the victims, a 30-year-old man, is in critical condition.

Officials said the symptoms included nausea and appendages, like arms and legs, turning blue.

A 40-person commission of detectives is now investigating the case, police said.

"Investigations are running at high speed and police are doing everything to identify the culprit," police said, according to The Guardian.

Police have advised students to eat and drink only items they themselves brought to campus.

Technical University in Darmstadt is located about 15 miles south of Frankfurt.