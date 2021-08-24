Cancel
Public Health

Can health insurance companies charge the unvaccinated higher premiums? What about life insurers? 5 questions answered

The current COVID-19 wave in the U.S. is mostly affecting unvaccinated Americans, who represent more than 95% of current cases of hospitalization and death. Given the average cost of a COVID-19 hospitalization in 2020 ran about US$42,200 per patient, will the unvaccinated be asked to bear more of the cost of treatment, in terms of insurance, as well?

HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

Unvaccinated face complete pressure to get the shot as insurance companies will not cover medical bills completely if they end up in hospital

The pressure for vaccination is rising and the process will probably not be going to slow down anytime soon. With president Joe Biden announcing that the White House administration will require federal workers to get vaccinated in multiple occasions, now some insurance companies decided not to cover all the medical expenses if unvaccinated person ends up in hospital for treatment as a result of the Covid-19.
Healthprovidencejournal.com

RI health insurance premiums will rise less than companies wanted

Health insurance premiums will be going up again in Rhode Island next year, although not by as much as insurers wanted. State Health Insurance Commissioner Patrick Tigue approved insurance rates for 2022 that trim rate increases by all insurers in both individual and group markets, his office announced Thursday. Some...
Portland, ORthelundreport.org

Cost Of Oregon Commercial Health Insurance Premiums to Inch Upward In 2022

Most health insurance premiums for Oregonians in the individual and small-group markets will continue their upward rise next year, increasing on average 1.5% in both markets. The final rates, announced Tuesday by the state Division of Financial Regulations, cover six insurers in the individual market and nine in the small-group market. Monthly premiums for individuals will range from a 0.9% decrease to a 4.9% increase. In the group market, average rates will span a 3.3% drop to a 3.4% increase.That gives each market a weighted average increase of 1.5%, the department said.
Public Healthcityxtramagazine.com

Delta Air Lines Is Raising Health Insurance Premiums For Unvaccinated Employees By $200 A Month To Cover Higher Covid Costs

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian notified employees Wednesday that they will face $200 monthly increases on their health insurance premiums starting Nov. 1 if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19, citing steep costs to cover employees who are hospitalized with the virus. Unvaccinated employees will face other restrictions, including indoor...
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Large Employer Benefits Survey Highlights COVID's Impact on Site of Care and Well-Being

More than 90% of employers are concerned about COVID's long-term impact on deferred care and employee mental health. In the era of COVID, the termsite of care has multiple implications. This includes not only where care is delivered but the physiological conditions that are now within telehealth's reach and employers' ability to impact. HealthLeaders has identified this site of care takeaway from the 2022 Business Group on Health employer survey and recent online press conference. Site of care's influence can be seen among the top five large employer concerns from this year's Business Group on Health survey, including:
Economyhealthleadersmedia.com

It doesn't pay to bet against Dollar General

Dollar General has been stretching the definition of a dollar store for some time. Its latest healthcare initiative may be worth investors’ money. The retailer in July hired a chief medical officer, a newly created position, but offered scant details on its new healthcare strategy. #1 — The signs patients...
U.S. Politicshealthleadersmedia.com

Democrats plot biggest health care expansion since ACA

As Democrats get down to negotiating and writing their budget reconciliation bill, The Washington Post’s Rachel Roubein notes that the legislation is poised to be the biggest health expansion since Obamacare. #1 — The signs patients have the delta variant are different than original COVID-19 Cough, fever, and shortness of...
Public HealthPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Unvaccinated Employees Could Pay More For Health Insurance

Many employers are now facing big decisions on how to handle their unvaccinated employees. Some even going as far as making being vaccinated a requirement for employment. Some other employers are approaching the matter differently. Delta Airlines announced yesterday that they would began charging unvaccinated employees an extra $200 monthly...
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

100,000 more COVID deaths seen unless US changes its ways

The U.S. is projected to see nearly 100,000 more COVID-19 deaths between now and Dec. 1, according to the nation’s most closely watched forecasting model. But health experts say that toll could be cut in half if nearly everyone wore a mask in public spaces. #1 — The signs patients...
Public HealthCNN

Delta will hike insurance premiums and limit sick pay for unvaccinated employees

New York (CNN Business) — Delta Air Lines is raising health care costs for employees who insist on staying unvaccinated. The airline said that as of November 1, unvaccinated staff will pay up to $200 a month more for their company health insurance, depending on the coverage. It will also limit the number of sick days unvaccinated employees are allowed to take if they contract Covid-19.
Healthsportswar.com

Health insurance coverers can and do charge up to 50%

More for smokers. There is more than just lung cancer though that is not caused by bad habits just bad luck/genes. Friends father has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He isn't a perfect specimen, but not a smoker, doesn't drink much, not obese, and worked in his yard a ton growing crops, etc.

