Jeopardy!: Ryan Reynolds Nudges Sony to Realize LeVar Burton's Dream
If there's anyone out there who can testify about realizing one's dreams and second chances, it's actor Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool star took to Twitter in an about as nuanced way as possible about Sony's Jeopardy hosting situation referencing how he made his dream a reality from his failed turn in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine as the Merc with the Mouth to his 2016 redemption when 20th Century Fox allowed for his 2016 self-titled character reboot. "Pretty consistently from 2013 to 2015, Deadpool would explode on Twitter with fans wanting me to play him. It was awkward because I agreed with them but the studio didn't see it. Ultimately the fans won and the rest is glorious history. I'm forever grateful. Hi [LeVar Burton]."bleedingcool.com
