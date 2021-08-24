Cancel
Jeopardy!: Ryan Reynolds Nudges Sony to Realize LeVar Burton's Dream

By Tom Chang
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there's anyone out there who can testify about realizing one's dreams and second chances, it's actor Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool star took to Twitter in an about as nuanced way as possible about Sony's Jeopardy hosting situation referencing how he made his dream a reality from his failed turn in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine as the Merc with the Mouth to his 2016 redemption when 20th Century Fox allowed for his 2016 self-titled character reboot. "Pretty consistently from 2013 to 2015, Deadpool would explode on Twitter with fans wanting me to play him. It was awkward because I agreed with them but the studio didn't see it. Ultimately the fans won and the rest is glorious history. I'm forever grateful. Hi [LeVar Burton]."

TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Taking a Closer Look at Why LeVar Burton Had Major Fan Support But Lowest TV Ratings

LeVar Burton had an unparalleled amount of momentum among potential replacements for the hosting job on “Jeopardy!” The “Reading Rainbow” star and all-around crowd favorite had a petition in his name that collected hundreds of thousands of signatures. Yet the show’s ratings suffered when he stepped up to the podium. On the surface, the ratings would suggest that fans simply didn’t like him in the role. The reality, however, may be completely different.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Fans Are Calling For New Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik To Be Fired For Previous Controversial Statements

Fans, medical professionals, and various advocates are all currently calling for Jeopardy! to fire their new temporary host Mayim Bialik. After Mike Richards officially stepped down following discrimination and harassment allegations resurfacing as well as comments made against women, Jewish people, and other marginalized groups on his podcast were shared online, Bialik was officially named the temporary host for the show.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Spun

Jeopardy! Has Officially Announced Its New Guest Host

Jeopardy! has picked its newest guest host following Mike Richards’ abrupt departure. Richard lasted just one week in the full-time position before he stepped down in the midst of several scandals. “As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Responds to Mike Richards Stepping Down as ‘Jeopardy!’ Host With Calls to Hire LeVar Burton

Entertainment and media figures are responding to the news that Jeopardy! is once again searching for a new host following executive producer Mike Richards’ announcement that he would be stepping down from the role a week after he was selected to take over for longtime host Alex Trebek. On Friday, producer Sony Pictures Television announced Richards was stepping down following a number of controversies that emerged during his brief hosting tenure. That includes a discrimination lawsuit while he was working as an executive producer of The Price Is Right and derogatory and disparaging comments made on his podcast, The Randumb Show, which...
MoviesComicBook

Red Notice: New Look at Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot's Netflix Movie Released

Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will team up in the upcoming Netflix movie Red Notice. Empire Magazine has a new look at the trio of stars as they appear in the film. Rawson Marshall Thurber, who worked with Johnson on the films Skyscraper and Central Intelligence, directs the movie. “I mean, talk about charisma,” he tells the magazine. "So what does happen when you get Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and Black Adam in the immediate vicinity of one another? “I feel very, very fortunate. It’s a little bit like directorial cheating, having all three of them together in the same frame. Chemistry is just not a function of writing or even directing – it’s a function of casting. You either have it or you don’t. And those guys have something special.”
TV ShowsGossip Cop

Did Ken Jennings Lose ‘Jeopardy!’ Job Over ‘Bean Dad’ Controversy?

Ken Jennings still looks like the obvious successor to Alex Trebek as host of Jeopardy! But a series of off-color tweets caused a stir, and it may have completely derailed his chance to permanently stand behind the lectern. Here’s what happened. #BeanDad. Jennings co-hosts the podcast Omnibus alongside John Roderick....
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why LeVar Burton’s Ratings Were Likely The Lowest Among Guest Jeopardy Hosts So Far

After beloved, long-time Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek passed away in November 2020, fans started to think about who they would like to see replace him. One of the first names that came up, and the one that seemed to garner the most traction early on, was Star Trek: The Next Generation vet and Reading Rainbow mastermind LeVar Burton. Well, along with several other well-known folks, Burton had a guest hosting stint while the show searched for a permanent replacement, but despite audience desire to see him in the job, the ratings didn't reflect his popularity. Now, we might know why LeVar Burton's Jeopardy! hosting gig was the least watched of all the guest hosts.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Ryan Reynolds Still Wants Hugh Jackman Back As Wolverine

Hugh Jackman reveals that Ryan Reynolds still wants him back as Wolverine, and worth a mention is that when Deadpool 3 was at Fox, it featured Logan. With the Multiverse coming to the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange 2, Jake Hamilton talks with Hugh Jackman about his new movie Reminiscence and asks whether or not the use of the Multiverse could get him back as Wolverine.
TV & VideosFox News

'Jeopardy!' never truly considered LeVar Burton as host: report

As "Jeopardy!" scrambles to find a new host following executive producer Mike Richards’ exit from the gig, it seems everyone is turning to fan-favorite LeVar Burton, except for Sony Entertainment. The discussion to have the "Reading Rainbow" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" actor be the permanent replacement for Alex...
TV ShowsShowbiz411

Mike Richards Out: “Jeopardy!” Should Alternate Between Ken Jennings and LeVar Burton

Mike Richards is out at Jeopardy. No one is surprised. The staff didn’t like him, neither did the viewers. After all the revelations, Sony TV should completely remove him. So now what? More guest hosts? No thank you. That’s enough. Let Ok en Jennings and LeVar Burton a alternate two weeks at a time. The fans want them. Sony TV has to grow up now and end this saga.
MoviesCollider

First ‘Red Notice’ Image Shows Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot Ready for a Heist

Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot are true movie stars in their own right — all of them have played superheroes, for crying out loud — and now, Netflix has given us a first look at their supernova event film pairing the three actors up. Empire Magazine has premiered an exclusive first look at Red Notice, the streamer’s newest spy drama, featuring the three mega-stars suited up and ready to kick some serious behind, and they’ve honestly never looked better.

