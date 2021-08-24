Eight Annual Yogathon for Mental Health Awareness on Sept. 25

It has been 8 years since Pamela Leal’s 17-year-old daughter Bailey Mae took her own life, and not a moment goes by that she’s not on her mind. “I am forever grateful for the support I received from our wonderful community as I processed a tragedy that no parent should ever experience,” said Leal. I also credit my Yoga practice for instilling a sense of balance that would help me turn my grief into something positive. Something that would continue to honor Bailey’s life.”