MARGARET E. (BROTHERS) HARKLEROAD, 97

GAMBIER – There will be a celebration of the life of Lynn Agapi-Gilligan on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in our backyard at 401 Gaskin Ave., Gambier, at 5 p.m. To honor those who are immunocompromised as Lynn has been, we will hold the service outside. We ask you to wear a mask and if you are unvaccinated we ask you to keep a very safe distance. Please dress casually because we surely will. To those of you who have known Lynn,you already know that she was devoted, determined, compassionate, and fierce. Lynn was born to be a social worker and she graduated with a Masters of Social Work from the University of Louisville. She then spent the next 34 years of her life seeing to the needs of children, families, and survivors of domestic abuse. Lynn was the recipient of local and national awards for her work, but she was fulfilled by the victories of the people she served. Lynn was even more devoted to her family. She encouraged us to be the best people we can be – and she never let us forget it. Her loss leaves an immense hole in our lives. By her example we will try to fill it with kindness and love.