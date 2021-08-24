Cancel
MARGARET E. (BROTHERS) HARKLEROAD, 97

Margaret E. (Brothers) Harkleroad, 97, died peacefully at home on Sunday, August 22, 2021. She was born January 23, 1924 in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. She was the daughter of Melvin C. Brothers and Annie M. (Caldwell) Brothers. She married Howard Harkleroad on April 27, 1947. He predeceased her in 2012.

Obituaries
Hummelstown, PA

Harold D. Chubb

Harold D. Chubb departed this earth on Monday, July 26, 2021 to be with his Savior, Jesus, at age 89. He was the son of the late Halley and Anna (Noll) Chubb. He married the love of his life, Nancy J. Hershey, and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Luzerne County, PA

Mr. and Mrs. Ashton

The children of Robert and Mary Ann Ashton announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Bob and Mary Ann (Siedlecki) Ashton were married on Aug. 7, 1971, at the Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church in Buttonwood, Hanover Twp.
Hershey, PA

Donna K. Hixon

Donna Knaub Hixon, 64, of the Village of Union Deposit, Hershey, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 6, 2021. Donna was the daughter of the late Elwood and Hazel Sipe, and is survived by her husband, Ronald Hixon, and three children, Nathaniel, Donovan and Laura, one step-son, Zachary, four grandchildren with a new one expected early next year, her sister, Pam Strange and her brother, David Sipe.
Seymour, IN

Edward Lloyd Howard

Edward Lloyd Howard, 72, of Seymour, passed away on August 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. He was born in 1949 to the late Edward H. and Dorothy E. (Cronquist) Howard in Rhode Island. Edward was the retired owner of Seymour Auto Supply and Ed’s Golf Carts. He moved around often since his dad was an officer of the United States Navy. The place he spoke of the most was Kwajalein Island (Marshall) Islands. While there, they hunted shells and loved the beach life. The family settled in Seymour after his father retired from the Navy. Ed went to work for his father at Seymour Auto Supply for many years until he purchased the business from him.
Gambier, OH

Lynn Agapi-Gilligan

GAMBIER – There will be a celebration of the life of Lynn Agapi-Gilligan on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in our backyard at 401 Gaskin Ave., Gambier, at 5 p.m. To honor those who are immunocompromised as Lynn has been, we will hold the service outside. We ask you to wear a mask and if you are unvaccinated we ask you to keep a very safe distance. Please dress casually because we surely will. To those of you who have known Lynn,you already know that she was devoted, determined, compassionate, and fierce. Lynn was born to be a social worker and she graduated with a Masters of Social Work from the University of Louisville. She then spent the next 34 years of her life seeing to the needs of children, families, and survivors of domestic abuse. Lynn was the recipient of local and national awards for her work, but she was fulfilled by the victories of the people she served. Lynn was even more devoted to her family. She encouraged us to be the best people we can be – and she never let us forget it. Her loss leaves an immense hole in our lives. By her example we will try to fill it with kindness and love.
Oak Harbor, OH

Phyllis Louise Bensch

Phyllis Louise Bensch of Oak Harbor was called to her eternal rest on August 18, 2021, at her home at the age of 99. The daughter of Arnold and Esther (Hille) Krukemyer, she was born on July 2, 1922, on the family farm near Pemberville, Ohio. On June 27, 1946, she married Carl Bensch of Oak Harbor, who preceded her in death in 2016. They operated a grain farm west of Oak Harbor for nearly 50 years following their marriage.
West Branch, MI

Judith Ann Klemetti

Judith Ann Klemetti, age 77, died on Sunday August 8, 2021. She was the daughter of Neoma Norton Reid of West Branch, MI. Judy was born October 21, 1943, and grew up in West Branch, MI, where she graduated with the Ogemaw Class of 1961. She loved traveling with her...
Kitty Hawk, NC

Judy Christine Roughton

Kitty Hawk – Judy Christine Hildebrand Roughton passed away peacefully on August 15, 2021 at the age of 65. She was preceded in death by parents, Robert W. Hildebrand and Helen Garafola Hildebrand, and sisters Marcy Lee Hildebrand and Kathleen Hildebrand. She is survived by her partner, Ray Townsend; and her siblings, Mary Auth, Jeannie C. Prew, Richard Hildebrand, and Robert Hildebrand.
Scranton, PA

Robert M. Prendergast

Robert M. Prendergast of Scranton died July 28. Born in Scranton on Dec. 11, 1948, he was the son of the late Robert and Marie McCarthy Prendergast and was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Known as “Mouse” by his family and friends, he was a legend on the pool table, a diehard Eagles fan, and always loved a good Journey song.
Upper Sandusky, OH

Obit Chester Garrison

Chester Dean Garrison, age 61, of Upper Sandusky, died Aug. 18, 2021, at his work site. A memorial service is at noon Monday at John Stewart United Methodist Church with Pastor Johnny Phillips officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday before the service at the church.
Tiffin, OH

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch, 44, of Tiffin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Mercy Health — St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born Feb. 4, 1977, in Tiffin, to Virgil and Ruth (Webb) Holbrook. She married Kevin Mitsch Sept. 22, 2000. Donna was the youngest daughter of Virgil and Ruth...
Newport, RI
Newport Buzz

RIP Timothy J. Donahue

Timothy J. Donahue, age 37, of Hyannis, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly on August 9, 2021. Timothy was born in Newport to Timothy and Marie (Mahoney) Donahue. Timothy attended Rogers High School where he was a talented athlete and worked most recently as a painter and carpenter. He enjoyed the beach, spending time with his close group of friends, watching football with his family, and raising his beloved dog, Mooch.
Franklin, IN

Gracelynn Marie Wiseman

Gracelynn Marie Wiseman, born August 4, 2021 passed. Her parents are Kimberly (Allen) and Matthew Wiseman. Graveside service is Thursday at 4:00 p.m. at Greenlawn.
Natchez, MS

Wendy Marie Williams

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Grand Ridge, FL

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson of Grand Ridge, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Saint Rose African Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from River Valley Nursing Home...
Sumter, SC

MARTHA LEE ANDERSON DICKS

Martha Lee Anderson Dicks, 78, widow of Ernest Dicks, was born on July 20, 1943, in Sumter County, a daughter of the late Malachi and Cornelius Bowman Anderson. She departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. Public viewing will be held...
Buckhannon, WV

Shannon Paul Helmick

Shannon Paul Helmick, 45, of Buckhannon, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Weston, W.Va. on November 7, 1975, a son of Larry Helmick of Weston and Mary Lowther Newbanks and stepfather Frank of Mineral Wells, W.Va. He was united in marriage on December 21, 1996, to Adelaide “Addie” Terry Helmick who survives. He is also survived by four daughters: Alexis Courtney-Kelley and husband Matthew of Bridgeport, Cassandra Helmick and fiancé Homer Brown of Buckhannon, Desiree Helmick and fiancé Colten Foster of Buckhannon, and Elizabeth Helmick of Buckhannon; three grandchildren: Nevaeh, Aubree, and Landon Kelley; two brothers: Robert Helmick of Eugene, Ore. and Dave Helmick and wife Nicki of Weston; two sisters: Teresa Bosley of Weston and Joanie Rice and husband Tim of Wallace, W.Va.; one stepbrother Doug Moore and wife Amy of Buckhannon; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.
Lebanon County, PA

Lebanon County real estate transfers (Aug. 1 to Aug. 15)

Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Kimberlee E. and Richard S. Linette, Candice M. Cordero to Brian R. and Erica L. Pluck for $269,900. Livingwater Properties to CQH Properties LLC for $584,000. 400 West Sheridan Avenue. Joseph S. and Karen M. Viozzi to Connor D....
Forest Park, IL

James Barker, 95

James William Barker, 95, died on Aug. 5, 2021. Born on June 14, 1926, in Oak Park Hospital to William Russell Barker and Mary Wilhelmina Heidelbach, he was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in Forest Park and attended elementary school there as did his future wife, one grade behind him. She wasn’t on his radar then. He graduated from Proviso East High School in 1944 and promptly enlisted in the Navy, figuring he’d have a bunk to sleep in. He served through World War II on the West Coast. Although he felt he didn’t deserve credit for serving in the war because he never fired a gun, he served honorably.
Merrill, WI

Ruth H. Radlinger

Ruth H. Radlinger, 100, of Merrill, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, while residing at Pine Crest Nursing Home. Ruth was born July 24, 1921, in Park Falls, daughter of the late William and Ella (Schalefke) Oesterreich. She married Roman Radlinger on January 3, 1940, at St. Anthony’s Rectory in Park Falls. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2013. Ruth assisted her husband at Radlinger Oil Company as a bookkeeper. Ruth was the former owner and operator of Park City Liquor in Merrill, and she also owned and operated a dress shop, first in Minocqua then moving the shop to Tomahawk. To say the least, Ruth was an avid bowler throughout Merrill and the state of Wisconsin. She was the secretary of the Merrill Women’s Bowling Association for many years. She organized the Merrill couples Doghouse tournament at Les & Jim’s and was the co-founder of the Northeastern Wisconsin Non-Pro Tournament and originated the State Seniors Bowling tournament. Ruth was instrumental in helping create the Channel 7 Ladies and Men’s Pinbuster tournaments annually held throughout central Wisconsin. Ruth was a charter member of the State 600 Club. In 1994, Ruth was recognized for bowling in 50 state tournaments. She was the first bowler to be inducted into the Merrill Bowling Hall of Fame. Ruth received the Wisconsin Women Bowling Writers President’s Award and was honored for her 25 years of service as the Merrill WBA secretary-treasurer. Raised on a golf course in Park Falls, Ruth could be found on the golf course during the summer months. After retirement Ruth and Roman enjoyed traveling.

Comments / 0

