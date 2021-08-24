MARGARET E. (BROTHERS) HARKLEROAD, 97

Shannon Paul Helmick, 45, of Buckhannon, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Weston, W.Va. on November 7, 1975, a son of Larry Helmick of Weston and Mary Lowther Newbanks and stepfather Frank of Mineral Wells, W.Va. He was united in marriage on December 21, 1996, to Adelaide “Addie” Terry Helmick who survives. He is also survived by four daughters: Alexis Courtney-Kelley and husband Matthew of Bridgeport, Cassandra Helmick and fiancé Homer Brown of Buckhannon, Desiree Helmick and fiancé Colten Foster of Buckhannon, and Elizabeth Helmick of Buckhannon; three grandchildren: Nevaeh, Aubree, and Landon Kelley; two brothers: Robert Helmick of Eugene, Ore. and Dave Helmick and wife Nicki of Weston; two sisters: Teresa Bosley of Weston and Joanie Rice and husband Tim of Wallace, W.Va.; one stepbrother Doug Moore and wife Amy of Buckhannon; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.
