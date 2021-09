The Bartlesville Alumni Association (BAA) is becoming more of a reality and aims to re-connect the Sooner Spartans, Col-Hi Wildcats and Bartlesville Bruins with the district. Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) has been working hard to make the Bartlesville Alumni Association possible. BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis said they wanted to make a resource for alums in the community and across the country. She said the primary objective is to get alumni re-engaged with Bartlesville Public Schools while providing a mentorship opportunity for seniors at Bartlesville High School that connects them to Bartlesville alums that work in a particular field or who went to a particular college.