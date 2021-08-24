Fulton Lions Sponsor Fulton YMCA Swim Program In Memory Of Lion Leonard Kellogg
The Fulton Lions Club is sponsoring scholarships for the Fulton YMCA Learn-to-Swim program in memory of Past President Leonard Kellogg. “Lenny was a long-time member and past president of our club,” said David Guyer, president. “ He was always one of the first to volunteer for projects and was a beloved member of our club and our community. We lost him in an unexpected, tragic death while he was swimming with friends in 2019. This is ironic because Lenny loved all things aquatic, including fishing, swimming, and boating.oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0