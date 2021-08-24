Fulton Lions Sponsor Fulton YMCA Swim Program In Memory Of Lion Leonard Kellogg

OSWEGO – The Friends of Camp Hollis is pleased to announce that they are the recipient of a $25,000 grant from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. “This grant will help us tremendously to build a new playground at the Camp Hollis site in the town of Oswego,” said Aimee Glerum, Treasurer of the Friends of Camp Hollis. “Public support for our fundraising of this project has been wonderful and this generous grant from the Shineman Foundation means so much to our board members as we continue toward our goal.”