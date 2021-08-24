Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton, NY

Fulton Lions Sponsor Fulton YMCA Swim Program In Memory Of Lion Leonard Kellogg

By ChirelloMarketing
Posted by 
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Fulton Lions Club is sponsoring scholarships for the Fulton YMCA Learn-to-Swim program in memory of Past President Leonard Kellogg. “Lenny was a long-time member and past president of our club,” said David Guyer, president. “ He was always one of the first to volunteer for projects and was a beloved member of our club and our community. We lost him in an unexpected, tragic death while he was swimming with friends in 2019. This is ironic because Lenny loved all things aquatic, including fishing, swimming, and boating.

oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, NY
Fulton, NY
Society
Fulton, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Lessons#Charity#Fulton Lions Sponsor#The Fulton Lions Club#Fulton Family Ymca#Charby#Ny Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Fulton, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Over 80 Vendors Sign Up For Fulton Fall Festival

FULTON – Fulton’s Fall Festival “Cider and Sweaters” has over 80 vendors signed up for the day. There will be live music, food, crafts, art, makeup, lotions, candles, essential oils, games and more. The bands for the day start with Fish Creek Rodeo and end with Max. There will be a Bounce House, G&G Animal Show, The Bubble Man, and a Magician.
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Senior Fair To Host Over 50 Vendors

OSWEGO – After a one year hiatus the Oswego County Senior Fair is returning bigger and better than ever. One of the senior community’s most anticipated events, the Oswego County Senior Fair returns with an easy to attend drive through, a safe way for attendees to receive the health and wellness information they need, giveaways they want, and food they’ll love to eat.
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Fall Programming To Be Presented At Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

AMBOY, NY – The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will be presenting several public programs this fall. On Wednesday, September 22 at 6:30 p.m., there will be a program celebrating the Autumnal Equinox, when day and night are in perfect balance. Celebrate the fall equinox on this guided evening walk through the woods and out to the beaver pond. Starting before the sun sets, this guided evening walk may require flashlights for the last half of the stroll.
Fulton, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

City Of Fulton, Carpenters Local 277 Announce 2021 ‘Fulton Forward Beautification Blitz’

FULTON – Mayor Deana Michaels today announced a fall 2021 “Fulton Forward Beautification Blitz” in collaboration with Carpenters Local 277. The project will help clean up and beautify various areas of the city. In the months of September through November, local members of the union will work throughout the city cleaning up trash in neighborhoods, sprucing up parks, helping local organizations with small projects and volunteering at the Fulton Fall Fest scheduled for October 9.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

CNY Company Specializing In Medical Care, COVID-19 Compliance On Movie Sets Creates Scholarships For Students In OCC’s New Paramedic Programs

SYRACUSE, NY – Students entering Onondaga Community College’s new Paramedic certificate and degree programs are eligible to receive new scholarships thanks to a generous donation from CineMedics CNY, a local company which specializes in medical care and COVID compliance on movie sets across the country. The COVID testing protocols they...
Central Square, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

ConnextCare Expands Services To Central Square

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – ConnextCare is announcing the opening of a new office located in Central Square, New York. The new site will offer primary care and mental health services. ConnextCare is a Federally Qualified Health Center currently operating 6 health centers and 7 School Based Health Centers throughout Oswego...
Fulton, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

City Of Fulton To Make Foster Park More Accessible

FULTON – The City of Fulton is pleased to announce a transformational project at Foster Park. In collaboration with Fulton Sunrise Rotary, the city helped provide data to support a grant submission by the local rotarian group. The city received notice in mid August that the grant was awarded to Fulton Sunrise Rotary for the addition of handicap accessible features allowing all to enjoy the park.
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Next Small Business Training Class To Be Held Online In September

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center will host a small business training class for those interested in expanding or starting a small business in Oswego County. Classes will be held Monday, September 13 through Friday, September 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, September 20 through Tuesday, September 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. online through SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center.
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Friends Of Camp Hollis Receives $25,000 Grant

OSWEGO – The Friends of Camp Hollis is pleased to announce that they are the recipient of a $25,000 grant from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. “This grant will help us tremendously to build a new playground at the Camp Hollis site in the town of Oswego,” said Aimee Glerum, Treasurer of the Friends of Camp Hollis. “Public support for our fundraising of this project has been wonderful and this generous grant from the Shineman Foundation means so much to our board members as we continue toward our goal.”
Fulton, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Fulton Lions’ 31st Charby’s Duck Derby Launches Sept. 12

The Fulton Lions Club proudly presents the running of the 31st annual Charby’s Duck Derby, from noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, said David Guyer, club president. “This year there will by prizes for the 35 top finishers as well as the last place duck, with a grand prize of $2,500, sponsored by The Medicine Place,” Guyer said. “And to keep things lively, the Doctor Boogie band, sponsored by Community Bank N.A., will provide live entertainment all day!

Comments / 0

Community Policy