Tulsa, OK

Gubernatorial candidate Paul Tay arrested on rape, kidnapping charges

KRMG
KRMG
 8 days ago
Paul Tay Mugshot

TULSA, Okla. — A perennial candidate for Tulsa mayor, city council, and former gubernatorial candidate is in the Tulsa jail.

Tulsa police arrested Paul Tay just before midnight Monday on charges of first-degree rape, kidnapping, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The arrest report shows disturbing details from Tay’s arrest. According to the report, the victim replied to a Craigslist ad from Tay asking to hire campaign workers. With the victim living in Oklahoma City, Tay allegedly promised a job and a place to stay.

Investigators say Tay picked up the victim in Bethany, Oklahoma, and began driving to Tulsa. That surprised the woman who thought the job was based in OKC.

The victim tried to get out of the car, but police say Tay hit her in the pelvis area with a pipe. When Tay’s car ran out of gas, the victim says he panhandled for gas money in order to return to Tulsa.

The victim went on to say she was taken to Tay’s Tulsa home. Once inside, she says Tay tried to undress her. Then, the victim said Paul penetrated her with the same pipe he hit her with earlier.

Paul later took the victim to Walmart to purchase feminine products. It was then the victim was able to flag down an employee and get help.

Police were able to get a search warrant to enter Tay’s home. Inside they found the victim’s clothing.

Tay is well known for riding a bicycle around Tulsa with a sex toy attached to his head and billboards on his body.

This isn’t Tay’s first run-in with the law. He has been arrested in the past for threatening a city councilor, soliciting prostitution, and violating a protective order.

Tay’s total bond is set at $85,000.

Tay previously announced his decision to run for governor in 2022.

