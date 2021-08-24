Cancel
World

How the west will try to sway the Taliban

By Patrick Wintour Diplomatic editor
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CXrPS_0bbGc9zL00
Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul. Photograph: Rahmat Gul/AP

After some inelegant flip-flopping, the UK and other G7 countries appear to be returning to a familiar combination of carrots and sticks such as humanitarian aid, international recognition and sanctions in an effort to retain a measure of influence over the Taliban.

The threat of sanctions was raised explicitly by the British foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, in the Daily Telegraph , even though Downing Street had earlier cautioned that such threats were unhelpful during the refugee airlift when maximum cooperation from the militants is required. In practice, the entire Taliban leadership is already subject to sanctions.

So the UK, despite cutting its own overseas aid budget, is also urging other states to double humanitarian assistance to the region, but has said little about this aid should be spent, including the potential channels.

Related: Afghanistan live news: CIA director met Taliban leader in Kabul, reports say, amid doubts over evacuation extension

The EU has responded ahead of the G7 by almost quadrupling its humanitarian aid from €57m (£49m) to €200m.

EU officials were less enthusiastic about sanctions, saying it was too early to discuss this and it depends on how the new government behaves.

Nevertheless, the EU pointed out recognition and aid will be dependent on the Taliban-led government’s approach to drug trafficking, rule of law, treatment of women, corruption and commitments not to let Afghanistan turn into a terrorist base. Nato ministers set similar conditions last week.

Humanitarian assistance within Afghanistan, as opposed to development aid, would not be given to the Taliban but in practice Taliban cooperation would be required to allow that assistance to be delivered to the most vulnerable, including women.

Loans from the International Monetary Fund would be dependent on the government being recognised. The long-term needs are self-evidently dire. Afghanistan is ranked 169 out of 189 countries and territories on the UN Human Development Index (HDI).

Separately, there is a need to provide aid for displaced Afghans in the region. An additional 500,000 people have been displaced this year, according to the UN, adding to the 2.9m people recorded last year, mainly hosted in Iran and Pakistan. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimated that – excluding those legally migrating – approximately 20-30,000 Afghan nationals and 600-700 families were undertaking outward migration journeys every week, mostly westward towards Iran.

So superficially, the west’s search for leverage is not dissimilar to the one it has taken towards President Bashar al-Assad in Syria where the EU has provided humanitarian aid, but repeatedly denied reconstruction funds until Syria commits to political reform.

There is one crucial difference. The west hopes Russia and China can be enlisted to persuade the Taliban not to govern in a narrow theocratic way that ultimately encourages intolerance and terrorism. Sanctions may not be necessary if the carrots pile up in the right way.

That is certainly the hope of former UK ministers, such as Rory Stewart. He tweeted: “Sanctions – unless very carefully designed – will inflict pain on innocent Afghan communities and have almost no impact on the Taliban. If we impose general sanctions and cut aid inside Afghanistan now, we will deepen a humanitarian catastrophe, and create more refugees.”

Western diplomats are surprisingly confident that the Taliban will respond to the leverage, even though the decade-old search for a moderate Taliban has proved to be a mirage. It is certainly not how al-Qaeda view the consequences of the American withdrawal, or the fighters that forced the Afghan government’s capitulation. To defeat the US on the battlefield only to lose to them on the stock exchange is hardly the victory they planned.

The head of the UK joint intelligence committee, Sir Simon Gass, spoke by phone to the former Afghan finance minister Omar Zakhilwal on Monday to gain a sense of the scale of the Taliban’s needs, and how it may approach western aid.

He advised that the Taliban, yet to form a recognisable government, is under massive economic pressure with humanitarian demands throughout Afghanistan. A country, heavily dependent for over a decade on US aid, cannot just wean itself off external support overnight.

Afghanistan’s former central bank governor Ajmal Ahmady pointed out reserves were $9bn but $7bn of this is held by the Federal Reserve in New York. He said the government was reliant on the physical shipment of dollars, but these had been cancelled by the Biden administration as the collapse of the Kabul neared. He suggested the Taliban’s accessible funds were only 0.1% of their reserves.

But the extent of western influence will also depend on the ability of the Taliban to locate other sources of support including China, Russia and Iran. Tehran, for instance, resumed oil exports to Afghanistan on Monday.

The earlier financing of the Taliban is the subject of a huge literature and even more speculation. Writing on Lawfare , Jessica Davies, a former analyst with Canadian security services, points out: “The Taliban tax and extort basically all the economic activity within their area of control. This includes collecting customs revenues, road taxes, and control or taxation of natural and farmed resources.”

She suggests the opium trade generates $400m, a lucrative source of funds.

But while this may have been enough to fund an insurgency, it is not sufficient for an indebted government, an ailing health system, an education service, or a refugee camp.

Hameed Hakimi, from the Chatham House Asia programme, warns: “For Afghanistan to emerge from these multi-layered crises and an ostensible state failure, the Taliban administration has to find a way to work with the US-led international donor community. Much depends on who leads the new administration and how much of the previous human capital can be preserved.”

The Guardian

The Guardian

