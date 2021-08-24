Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Publisher Correction: Structural basis for the structural dynamics of human mitochondrial chaperonin mHsp60

By Joseph Che-Yen Wang
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94236-y, published online 20 July 2021. In the original version of this Article Joseph Che-Yen Wang was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Department of Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, 212 S. Hawthorne Dr., Bloomington, IN, 47405, USA’. In addition, Lingling Chen was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Department of Microbiology and Immunology, The Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, 500 University Drive, Hershey, PA, 17033, USA’.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chaperonin#University College#Structural Dynamics#Reproduction#Usa#The Creative Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Related
ScienceScience Now

Banking on protein structural data

In 1953, the proposed structure of DNA magnificently linked biological function and structure. By contrast, 4 years later, the first elucidation of the structure of a protein—myoglobin, by Kendrew and colleagues—revealed an inelegant shape, described disdainfully as a “visceral knot.” Additional complexity, as well as some general principles, was revealed as more protein structures were solved over the next decade. In 1971, scientists at Brookhaven National Laboratory launched the Protein Data Bank (PDB) as a repository to collect and make available the atomic coordinates of structures (seven at the time) to interested parties. The PDB now includes more than 180,000 structures, and this resource has fueled an incalculable number of advances, including the recent development of powerful structure prediction tools.
HealthNature.com

Publisher Correction: Neural network modeling of altered facial expression recognition in autism spectrum disorders based on predictive processing framework

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94067-x, published online 26 July 2021. The original HTML version of this Article contained an error in Equation 11, where \rm was incorrectly given. The PDF version was unaffected. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Department of Psychiatry, Tohoku University Hospital, Sendai, Japan.
ScienceNature.com

Assessing the role of initial conditions in the local structural identifiability of large dynamic models

Structural identifiability is a binary property that determines whether or not unique parameter values can, in principle, be estimated from error-free input–output data. The many papers that have been written on this topic collectively stress the importance of this a priori analysis in the model development process. The story however, often ends with a structurally unidentifiable model. This may leave a model developer with no plan of action on how to address this potential issue. We continue this model exploration journey by identifying one of the possible sources of a model’s unidentifiability: problematic initial conditions. It is well-known that certain initial values may result in the loss of local structural identifiability. Nevertheless, literature on this topic has been limited to the analysis of small toy models. Here, we present a systematic approach to detect problematic initial conditions of real-world systems biology models, that are usually not small. A model’s identifiability can often be reinstated by changing the value of such problematic initial conditions. This provides modellers an option to resolve the “unidentifiable model” problem. Additionally, a good understanding of which initial values should rather be avoided can be very useful during experimental design. We show how our approach works in practice by applying it to five models. First, two small benchmark models are studied to get the reader acquainted with the method. The first one shows the effect of a zero-valued problematic initial condition. The second one illustrates that the approach also yields correct results in the presence of input signals and that problematic initial conditions need not be zero-values. For the remaining three examples, we set out to identify key initial values which may result in the structural unidentifiability. The third and fourth examples involve a systems biology Epo receptor model and a JAK/STAT model, respectively. In the final Pharmacokinetics model, of which its global structural identifiability has only recently been confirmed, we indicate that there are still sets of initial values for which this property does not hold.
ScienceNature.com

Protein-structure prediction revolutionized

The full might of a world-leading artificial-intelligence laboratory has been brought to bear on protein-structure prediction. The resulting method, AlphaFold2, promises to transform our understanding of proteins. Mohammed AlQuraishi is in the Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Columbia University, New York, New York 10032, USA. You have full access to...
ScienceNature.com

Structural mechanism of calcium-mediated hormone recognition and Gβ interaction by the human melanocortin-1 receptor

Melanocortins are peptide hormones critical for the regulation of stress response, energy homeostasis, inflammation, and skin pigmentation. Their functions are mediated by five G protein-coupled receptors (MC1R–MC5R), predominately through the stimulatory G protein (Gs). MC1R, the founding member of melanocortin receptors, is mainly expressed in melanocytes and is involved in melanogenesis. Dysfunction of MC1R is associated with the development of melanoma and skin cancer. Here we present three cryo-electron microscopy structures of the MC1R–Gs complexes bound to endogenous hormone α-MSH, a marketed drug afamelanotide, and a synthetic agonist SHU9119. These structures reveal the orthosteric binding pocket for the conserved HFRW motif among melanocortins and the crucial role of calcium ion in ligand binding. They also demonstrate the basis of differential activities among different ligands. In addition, unexpected interactions between MC1R and the Gβ subunit were discovered from these structures. Together, our results elucidate a conserved mechanism of calcium-mediated ligand recognition, a specific mode of G protein coupling, and a universal activation pathway of melanocortin receptors.
MathematicsNature.com

High-accuracy electronic structure calculations with QMCPACK

Electronic structure methodologies provide first-principles insights into the properties of many-body systems across atomic, molecular, clustered, and solid-state phenomena, and are an important complement to experiments. The key challenge of electronic structure methods is that exact solutions are guarded by exponential time and space complexities with respect to system size — primarily due to the correlated motion of the electrons. Some quantum chemistry methods achieve high accuracies but can be applied to only small to medium sized systems due to high-degree polynomials. Alternatively, density functional theory (DFT) offers cheap cubic scaling, but the lack of systematic improvability generally precludes its ability to provide predictive, non-empirical results.
ScienceScience Now

Geometric deep learning of RNA structure

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abe5650, this issue p. 1047; see also abk1971, p. 964. RNA molecules adopt three-dimensional structures that are critical to their function and of interest in drug discovery. Few RNA structures are known, however, and predicting them computationally has proven challenging. We introduce a machine learning approach that enables identification of accurate structural models without assumptions about their defining characteristics, despite being trained with only 18 known RNA structures. The resulting scoring function, the Atomic Rotationally Equivariant Scorer (ARES), substantially outperforms previous methods and consistently produces the best results in community-wide blind RNA structure prediction challenges. By learning effectively even from a small amount of data, our approach overcomes a major limitation of standard deep neural networks. Because it uses only atomic coordinates as inputs and incorporates no RNA-specific information, this approach is applicable to diverse problems in structural biology, chemistry, materials science, and beyond.
ScienceScience Now

Structural insight into the SAM-mediated assembly of the mitochondrial TOM core complex

You are currently viewing the abstract. β-barrel outer membrane proteins (β-OMPs) play vital roles in mitochondria, chloroplasts, and Gram-negative bacteria. Evolutionarily conserved complexes such as the mitochondrial sorting and assembly machinery (SAM) mediate the assembly of β-OMPs. Here, we investigated the SAM-mediated assembly of the translocase of the outer membrane (TOM) core complex. Cryo-electron microscopy structures of SAM-fully folded Tom40 and the SAM-Tom40/Tom5/Tom6 complexes at ~3-Å resolution reveal that Sam37 stabilizes the mature Tom40 mainly through electrostatic interactions, thus facilitating subsequent TOM assembly. These results support the β-barrel switching model and provide structural insights into the assembly and release of β-barrel complexes.
ScienceScience Now

Piercing the fog of the RNA structure-ome

You are currently viewing the summary. RNA is distinct among large biomolecules in that it has both informational coding ability, carried in its sequence, and the ability to form complex three-dimensional structures that can have catalytic and regulatory roles. The information-carrying component is widely appreciated. The pattern of base pairing—the first level of RNA structure—can be experimentally assessed and modeled with impressive accuracy (1, 2). By contrast, our understanding of the extent and roles of complex three-dimensional RNA structures remains rudimentary. RNA viral genomes are rich in motifs with complex three-dimensional structures with regulatory functions (3), and evidence increasingly supports the hypothesis that functional RNA structures are ubiquitous in organisms ranging from bacteria to humans. However, developing and testing hypotheses about the roles of RNA structure have been hindered by the inability to identify and model these structures. On page 1047 of this issue, Townshend et al. (4) report a machine-learning strategy for identifying native-like RNA folds.
SoftwarePhys.org

AI algorithm solves structural biology challenges

Determining the 3-D shapes of biological molecules is one of the hardest problems in modern biology and medical discovery. Companies and research institutions often spend millions of dollars to determine a molecular structure—and even such massive efforts are frequently unsuccessful. Using clever, new machine learning techniques, Stanford University Ph.D. students...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: GFAP and desmin expression in lymphatic tissues leads to difficulties in distinguishing between glial and stromal cells

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92364-z, Published online 25 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Niclas Renevier which was incorrectly given as Nicklas Renevier. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Group for...
Medical & BiotechNature.com

Author Correction: One-pot green synthesis of iron oxide nanoparticles from Bauhinia tomentosa: Characterization and application towards synthesis of 1, 3 diolein

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Sushmitha Lakshminarayanan which was incorrectly given as Sushmitha Lakshmnarayanan. The original Article has been corrected. Bioprocess Intensification Laboratory, Centre for Bioenergy, School of Chemical and Biotechnology, SASTRA Deemed To Be University, Thirumalaisamudram, Thanjavur, 613401, India.
MathematicsNature.com

Author Correction: A Mathematical Model for Vibration Behavior Analysis of DNA and Using a Resonant Frequency of DNA for Genome Engineering

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60105-3, published online 26 February 2020. The original version of this Article contained a typographical error in Table 9, where the value of the First mode in “Number of Nucleobases”, “30” was incorrect. The correct and incorrect values appear below. Incorrect:. Number of Nucleobases Number of...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Utilization of patterned bioprinting for heterogeneous and physiologically representative reconstructed epidermal skin models

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85553-3, published online 18 March 2018. Christine Collin-Djangone was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. “S.M.P.: performed all experiments, methodology. J.P.B.: co-performed all experiments, methodology. S.D., L.S., Y.B.K.: co-performed transduction and western blot experiments....
EnvironmentNature.com

Author Correction: Nonlinear shifts in infectious rust disease due to climate change

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25182-6, published online 24 August 2021. In the original version of the published article, a phrase in Fig. 1 legend was accidentally duplicated (“(shift in temperature denoted by change in color gradient, hot = red, cold = blue)”). The duplicate phrase has been removed. Author information. Affiliations. Department of Plant...
ScienceNature.com

Retraction Note: Activation of PERK-Nrf2 oncogenic signaling promotes Mdm2-mediated Rb degradation in persistently infected HCV culture

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-10087-6, published online 23 August 2017. The Editors have retracted this Article. Concerns were raised regarding a number of figures, specifically:. Figure 2: the background of some of the blots appear to be unexpectedly clean. Figure 9A: the Core panels for TUDCA and PERK inhibitor appear...
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: Biocementation mediated by native microbes from Brahmaputra riverbank for mitigation of soil erodibility

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94614-6, published online 27 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4, where Figure 4d was a duplication of Figure 4e. The original Figure 4 and accompanying legend appear below. In addition, in Table 1, in the column “Properties”,. “Clay...
HealthNature.com

Author Correction: Enlarged periventricular space and periventricular lesion extension on baseline brain MRI predicts poor neurological outcomes in cryptococcus meningoencephalitis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85998-6, published online 19 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error, where informed consent information was incorrect. As a result, in the Materials and Methods section, under the subheading ‘Study subjects’,. “Written informed consent was obtained from each patient or the patient’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy