Eliminating annoying loops and blisters in adhesives

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's time for honesty hour. You've spent months and months being extra careful around your brand new furniture, only to have a little one spill their cup of grape juice or for a dinner party guest's wine glass to take a tumble onto your favorite couch. It's a situation we all know too well. And to make matters even more complicated, cleaning upholstery can be quite the challenge. Upholstered furniture is often made with delicate fabrics, so just any old cleaner won't do the trick to keep your furniture in tip-top shape. And let's not even mention the cost of hiring professionals to do the job.