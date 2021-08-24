Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Past Present Perfect: Mixing traditional, contemporary décor

By KIM COOK
Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe freshest style in decor these days is ... mixing styles. Traditional and contemporary often work well together. Think abstract art with an overstuffed chaise, or an 18th century-style toile wallpaper with an '80s-era lamp. The appeal is in the pleasing tension between the styles; sophisticated, artsy, yet livable. The...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique Furniture#Contemporary Art#Photography#Res#Oriental#French#Clean Design Partners#Italian#Kartell#Ico Prisi#House#Gustavian#Swedish#Chinese#Huanghuali
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

3 Curtain Trends on the Way Out, According to Home Stagers

Windows are a major selling feature in a home, thanks to the light they bring in and the scenic views they (sometimes) offer. In order to modernize your windows for a showing, you can definitely turn to tricks such as painting the frames black and using sheer curtains to let in more light. But are there any window treatments you should avoid?
Interior DesignHenry County Daily Herald

How to pick paint for home interiors

Many components combine to define a home’s interior. Some homeowners may be partial to certain styles, such as ultra modern or farmhouse, while others may opt for a more traditional look that cannot necessarily be categorized as one style or another. Though many homeowners may spend considerable time and devote a lot of energy to making their home embody a certain style, those who aren’t willing to commit to a particular look can lean on one component to make a stylish statement all their own: paint.
DesignPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Contemporary Installations Where Art Meets Engineering

As humans advance further into the digital age, it's only natural for artists to carry their artistic ventures into a digital setting. And, whether you are a lover of contemporary art or not, there is no doubting the visual impact of art installations. So, what becomes of the art installations where art and engineering go hand in hand? They offer the viewers the top-notch art experience where new media's fundamentals are based on.
Interior Designluxurytravelmagazine.com

Iconic Art Deco Stands the Test of Time

Art Deco Design is a leading Saudi Arabian interior design and architecture business, renowned for their superior work in all areas of interior and architectural design. Their focus on producing high-quality, beautiful results has been recognized by a number of awards and nominations. Of most significance, is their recent achievement bestowed by internationally distinguished Lifestyle Luxury Awards, for the Best Luxury Interior Design Studio in Saudi Arabia, 2021.
Interior Designdornob.com

5 Iconic Interior Designers Every Decor Lover Should Know

Design is an ever-evolving field filled with the new, the intrepid, and the bold. Still, classic design and its roots are the basis for even the newest and most forward-thinking in the field, with many iconic trends never really going out of style. Interior design, though not immune to trends...
Interior DesignPosted by
BobVila

Go Dark and Dramatic with Black Kitchen Cabinets

Black isn’t typically the first hue that springs to mind when it comes to kitchen cabinets. Often, a clean cabinet look is associated with simple, bright white. But for those willing to try something more daring, black is worth considering. The moody, dramatic hue can prove just as sleek and fresh as the typical white when combined with striking hardware, clean countertops, sleek flooring, and plenty of natural light.
Interior DesignHGTV

Minimalist Design Style 101

Minimalism in decor is all about deploying not-so-basic basics — that is, practical, high-quality pieces with unfussy silhouettes — to celebrate the simplicity of uncluttered, open living spaces. Minimalism became associated with modernism when master architect and designer Mies van der Rohe popularized the declaration that less is more (which originally appeared in a Robert Browning poem about a Renaissance painter — how’s that for design trivia?). In the 21st century, minimalism and modernism still coexist in stylish harmony — but minimalist style has expanded beyond its initial iteration to incorporate contemporary innovations (old Mies would have delighted in all the appliances you can hide in cabinets these days) and influences (who doesn’t love a rustic minimalist interior?). Now, as then, thoughtful minimalism feels like a breath of fresh air. Here’s how it comes together.
Interior DesignKTEN.com

How To Use Wall Art Prints to Spruce Up Your Living Spaces

Originally Posted On: https://wordartportrait.com/how-to-use-wall-art-prints-to-spruce-up-your-living-spaces. Most interior décor ideas you find online are a dime a dozen. They’re easy to find, but how many of them actually work? Not a lot. Instead, the kind of time and budget they expect you to have is, frankly, unreasonable sometimes. While a piece of...
Interior DesignMySanAntonio

Reimagine your home decor with affordable wall art at this buyer's and seller's marketplace

Filling up the empty walls in your home should be just as fun as filling it with furniture, but the art world can be intimidating, which leads many people to give up on it before they've even started. Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to be a millionaire or be connected to someone at a gallery to get access to high-quality, fashionable, and elegant wall art. You just have to know where to shop.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

9 Home Decor Trends Designers Are Really, Really Nostalgic For

As much as designers love to stay on top of the latest decor trends and styles, they often yearn for the looks of yesteryear, many of which have plenty of design merit — but have fallen to the wayside over time. I spoke to nine top designers who shared the trends they wish hadn’t slipped away. The good news: If one (or several!) of these looks speaks to you, there’s no reason you can’t introduce it into your home today. Some of these design ideas are already starting their comeback tours in certain contexts, so now’s the time to get on board!
Interior DesignDezeen

Shapes from Home furniture collection by Levi Christiansen

Dezeen Showroom: American designer Levi Christiansen journeyed into his childhood dreams to create the tables, seating and shelving in the Shapes from Home collection, which explores otherworldly imagery through woodwork. Christiansen was inspired to create the Shapes from Home collection after his mother had a chance encounter with an oracle,...
Interior Designmorningbrew.com

How to spot quality vintage furniture online or IRL

Securing a stunning antique is a worthy quest, but the hunt can be intimidating if you don’t know where to start. Instead of daydreaming about the perfect pièce de résistance for your space, we recently revisited Curbed’s tips for buying antique furniture. Two tips we’re committing to memory: 1. Inspect...
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

27 Beautiful Boho Sunroom Design Ideas

What do we lack in winter and fall most of all? Sunlight! That’s why I’ve decided to share some sunroom eye-candies, and there’s nothing more relaxing than boho style, so a boho sunroom will be a win-win idea. The main thing in a sunroom is lots of natural light and...
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

Designers Predict This Anti-Germ Feature Will Be the Most Popular in 2021

Last year, touch-free kitchen faucets became a hit in the battle to keep germs away. But that technology hadn’t made it to the bathroom—until now. In the latest Fixr Home Trend report, 50 percent of design experts predict that touchless bathroom fixtures will be 2021’s most popular new home feature. Not only is washing hands now an everyday habit to halt the spread of viruses like COVID-19, but at-home upgrades can help us feel less stressed while we all adapt to this new normal. Big brands such as Kohler and Moen have clearly taken note, announcing a bunch of high-tech, hands-free launches in the near future.
Interior Designlushome.com

Art Meets Furniture Design and Enhances Modern Lighting Ideas

Art beautifully influences modern furniture design and lighting ideas turning home furnishings into spectacular home decorations. Interior designer Alessandro La Spada, architect Mauro Lipparini and design duo Draga & Aurel envisioned modern living room furniture as part of the Beauty collection by Italian furniture brand Visionnaire. Metaluxury furniture design is...
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Art Hanging Idea Will Make Your Favorite Pieces Look Even More Luxe

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve been able to visit a museum or gallery safely recently (or even caught a digital exhibition), then you might have noticed that artwork is starting to move off of walls. Framed pieces and canvases alike are being suspended straight from ceilings, and I have to say, it’s an ever-so slight — but clever — alternative to the gallery wall that I’d consider trying in my home to create an unexpected focal point.
Books & LiteratureABC 4

The best wedding guest book

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Your wedding guest book acts as a heartfelt keepsake to record memories with style. There are wedding guest books of all shapes and styles and alternative options like toy blocks, 3D sculptures, photo books and wall art. Choosing a guest...
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A 1909 House With Victorian Details Has Its ‘Creepy, Sexy, Vintage Vibes’ Restored

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Jennifer Robyn Laskey, fiancé, Hunter Grantham Hall, Kingsley the Puppyman (Husky/Pomeranian/ Samoyed rescue ploof), Mr. Muffin (silver shaded Persian cat), and Kitty Capone (Himalayan cat that has lived with me in my past four historic apartments and homes)
Interior Designaspiremetro.com

How Andrea Graff Designs With Respect For Tradition Through A Contemporary Lens

Launched in 1994, Andrea Graff’s interior design firm has flourished and dazzled us from coast to coast. The firm’s success is a reflection of Andrea’s quirky design ethos, which balances the aesthetic integrity of each project with the needs and personality of the client. Distinguished by a deep respect for tradition filtered through a contemporary lens, Andrea’s mantra is more of a perspective than a definable style. Her design portfolio spans from commercial to residential, from single spaces to entire homes. The approach she takes when creating an interior is one of careful consideration and respect for her clients’ preferences and budgets. Based in Cape Town, South Africa, Andrea Graff’s firm amalgamates contemporary design principles that honor the traditions deeply embedded within her. Introducing this week’s Voice of Africa, Andrea Graff.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

This Is the Most Googled Interior Designer of 2021

In a world of minimalists, maximalists, and everyone in between, there is one designer who stands above the rest in terms of popularity. According to a study done by Design Bundles, Google searches for Nate Berkus in 2021 are more than double those of any other design pro in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy