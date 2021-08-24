Cancel
How to build a MIDI sequencer in Max for Live

By Computer Music
MusicRadar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month we showed you how to build your own synth from scratch in Max for Live, a virtual programming environment and music-making toolbox that runs inside Ableton Live. One great feature of Live is its extensive range of MIDI effects, and M4L enhances this by allowing us to build our own MIDI effects and processors. To demonstrate this, we're going to show you how to build a MIDI step sequencer, which you can use to complement the drum voice synthesiser we created in our previous tutorial.

