WNC Flooding: Resources And How To Help

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistoric flooding following the heavy rains of Tropic Storm Fred on August 15th-17th devastated hundreds of homes and businesses in Haywood County, and damaged or destroyed over 30 roads and bridges. As of Monday August 23, officials confirmed the deaths of five people from the floods. Haywood and Transylvania counties are still assessing the extent of the damage and continue to coordinate relief efforts. BPR will update this list with resources and ways to help.

