Las Vegas, NV

'Wow' is back at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

By Paul Szydelko
travelweekly.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Wow -- The Vegas Spectacular" has returned to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The fast-paced, family-friendly production, which opened in 2017, was shut down during the pandemic until earlier this month. A traditional Las Vegas variety show enhanced with a pool, water walls, multimedia projections and holograms, it features a cast of more than 30 performing artists, acrobats and dancers from 10 countries.

