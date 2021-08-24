'Wow' is back at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino
"Wow -- The Vegas Spectacular" has returned to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The fast-paced, family-friendly production, which opened in 2017, was shut down during the pandemic until earlier this month. A traditional Las Vegas variety show enhanced with a pool, water walls, multimedia projections and holograms, it features a cast of more than 30 performing artists, acrobats and dancers from 10 countries.www.travelweekly.com
