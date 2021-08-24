Cancel
Archuleta County, CO

Section of East Fork Road to Temporarily Close for Pipeline Repairs

 9 days ago

A section of the East Fork Road (Forest Road 667) in Archuleta County on the San Juan National Forest will be closed to full-sized vehicles on September 1 and 2, as Xcel Energy works to repair the gas pipeline that is buried under the road. All-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles will be able to pass by the work site, however larger vehicles including passenger cars, pickup trucks, trailers and recreational vehicles will not be able to pass.

