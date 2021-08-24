How to Play Riders Republic Beta

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleUbisoft’s Riders Republic will give players a huge open world playground to wingsuit, dirtbike, ski and snowboard to their heart’s content alongside 49 other players online. It’s more or less the spiritual successor of 2016’s Steep and even better, players can get a chance to check out the game ahead of its official release thanks to the closed beta taking place over the next couple of days. Here’s how to play the Riders Republic closed beta on PS4/ PS5, Xbox One/ Series X|S and PC.

