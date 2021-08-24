Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado’s Fruit Growing History

By Post Contributor
pagosadailypost.com
 9 days ago

Colorado’s Fruit Growing History: Historic Context of Orchards tells the story of Colorado’s historic orchards and orchard history including varieties of fruit grown, people that grew the orchards and orchard industry, and the locations of historic orchard districts in Colorado. The purpose of this context is to disseminate information about historically important orchards and fruit trees of Colorado, with a specific focus on apples and the formative history of Colorado’s fruit growing industry.

pagosadailypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Fresh Fruit#Native Americans#Fruit Growing History#Anglo#Indigenous#Spanish#The Anglo Europeans#State Historical Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What the Texas abortion law means for Roe v. Wade

Legal experts said the Supreme Court’s refusal Wednesday to block a new Texas ban on most abortions could foreshadow further erosion of reproductive rights by the conservative majority court. The court’s next opportunity to take up such a case is just months away, with the justices preparing next term to...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Apple amps up App Store changes

Today is Thursday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Apple announced another key change to its App Store, allowing developers of apps for media content to share links to their website offering...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Ida's record rain floods New York-area homes, subways; 21 dead

MAPLEWOOD, N.J., Sept 2 (Reuters) - Flooding killed at least 21 people, swept away cars, submerged subway lines and temporarily grounded flights in New York and New Jersey as the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought torrential rains to the region. Emergency responders in rafts rescued people trapped in their homes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy