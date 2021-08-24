Colorado’s Fruit Growing History
Colorado’s Fruit Growing History: Historic Context of Orchards tells the story of Colorado’s historic orchards and orchard history including varieties of fruit grown, people that grew the orchards and orchard industry, and the locations of historic orchard districts in Colorado. The purpose of this context is to disseminate information about historically important orchards and fruit trees of Colorado, with a specific focus on apples and the formative history of Colorado’s fruit growing industry.pagosadailypost.com
