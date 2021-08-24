Cancel
Mask wearing and keeping windows open is best for reducing COVID-19 risk in cars

By University of Surrey
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a paper published by Environment International, Surrey's renowned Global Centre for Clean Air Research (GCARE) explored what motorists must consider to make sure their in-car environments are as COVID-secure as possible. The GCARE team used sensors to monitor pollution particles concentration, map how those particles varied during different settings...

Prashant Kumar
#Air Conditioning#Car Windows#Covid 19#Environment International#Gcare#Covid#The University Of Surrey
