Diseases & Treatments

iPS cells show therapeutic benefits for a rare muscle dystrophy

By Kyoto University
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuscular dystrophy describes a family of congenital diseases that cause the progressive loss of muscle tissue. Severity varies across the family, but for many there is little in the way of treatment. In its newest study, which can be seen in Stem Cell Research & Therapy, the Hidetoshi Sakurai lab shows the benefits of iPS cell-based therapy for treating Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy (UCMD) in mice. The transplanted cells secreted collagen VI, which stimulated the regeneration of lost muscle tissue.

