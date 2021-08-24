Cancel
Prozac changes fat composition of the monkey brain

By Skolkovo Institute of Science, Technology
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkoltech researchers and their colleagues from Russia, Germany, and the U.S. have found Prozac to reduce lipid concentrations in juvenile macaques who received the antidepressant for two years, compared to a control group of untreated animals. While none of the monkeys in the study were depressed, the findings still offer a plausible biochemical explanation for the drug's side effects, particularly in young patients. The paper was published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

