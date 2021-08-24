SiteSpect Empowers Marketers With Several New Product Enhancements

Application performance monitoring, or APM technology, is becoming increasingly important in today's digital age. Applications have quickly emerged as essential components in any business operations. When apps don't work as they're supposed to, it's often difficult for the company to achieve its performance goals. This is why performance monitoring tools are so crucial, to help IT teams and engineers maintain a flawless digital experience. Application performance monitoring technology can make it easier for business leaders to avoid major issues with brand reputation. Today, we're going to take a closer look at how APM solutions work, and why they're so important in the current digital landscape.