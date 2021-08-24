Cancel
SiteSpect Empowers Marketers With Several New Product Enhancements

By prweb
martechseries.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiteSpect’s Visual Editor enables you to design, A/B test, personalize, and optimize the customer experience without any knowledge of coding languages. Today, SiteSpect added to its suite of world-class optimization and personalization solutions with their Enhanced Visual Editor. The new feature set, geared mainly towards Marketers, provides non-technical users with a number of powerful A/B testing and personalization capabilities. Included is a new color-picker, advanced hyperlinking, collaboration tools, and a heavily-expanded set of functionality for adding and changing page elements.

#Product Marketing#Marketing Campaign#Enhancements#Martech#Permission Io#Enhanced Visual Editor
