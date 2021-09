On Monday night, Defense Minister Benny Gantz revealed to Israeli reporters the details of his meeting with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, which turn out to be both costly and well outside the current coalition government’s policies. So much so, that on Tuesday morning, Religious Zionism Chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich demanded in a letter to the Ministers of Defense and Finance as well as the Attorney General to reveal the budgetary source for one concession, a half a billion shekel ($155.6 million) loan to the Palestinian Authority. Smotrich also demanded that Finance Committee Chairman MK Alex Kushnir (Israel Beiteinu) call an emergency meeting during the Knesset recess to debate the issue.