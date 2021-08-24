Cancel
Marshall County, IN

Man charged in death of 11-month-old girl appears in court

By 16 News Now, Ibrahim Samra
WNDU
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man charged in connection to the death of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain made an appearance in court Tuesday morning. Justin Miller is facing one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death after leading police to Lain’s body in Starke County last week. Initial autopsy results revealed on Monday showed that Mercedes died of blunt forced injuries to the head, and her death was ruled a homicide.

