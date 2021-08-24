Check out phem's new single, 'flowers'

Jay Elle just released the new single "Miss Mess" from his album "Ride The Wave" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story:. Hello everyone. Thank you so much for the opportunity. My name is Jay Elle. I am a singer, songwriter and guitar player based in New York City. I write guitar-driven melodic pop songs, sprinkled with hints of folk, rock, pop and Americana, among other genres, including a little bit of classical music. I use a nylon string guitar on a few cuts of my new album "Ride the Wave". The songs are full of energy, passion and witty lyrics, containing hopeful and powerful messages. On some songs I go for more intimate voice and guitar arrangements. Others have a definite rocking feel to them.