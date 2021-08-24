Cancel
Check out phem's new single, 'flowers'

upsetmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhem has shared a brand new single, 'flowers'. Following up on the release of a deluxe version of her EP, ‘how u stop hating urself pt.1.5’, the track comes alongside a self-directed video. “Humans have voids," she explains, "and you need things to fill voids… so we kill flowers, and...

www.upsetmagazine.com

Musicmetalinjection

ABORTED's New Single "ManiaCult" Is Devastating

If you're in the mood to have your skull caved in so hard that it'll become part of your stomach, then go ahead and hit play on the new Aborted single "ManiaCult" below. Though I'm warning you that the aforementioned is absolutely going to happen, and pretty much immediately. So y'know, keep that in mind.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Mazde and Lisa Mitchell check ‘Vital Signs’ with new single

In 2014, Mazde introduced himself to the world with his remix of Disclosure‘s “Help Me Lose My Mind,” asserting himself as one of the scene’s most exhilarating rising future-bass stars as the release soared past 100 million views. Since then, the Berlin-based musician has broadened his efforts and ultimately redefined his sound, incorporating the lessons learned as a future-house producer into a smoother, pop-centric sound.
Los Angeles, CAearmilk.com

Victory Brooks checks in with her eclectic new single, "E-Girl"

After landing in Los Angeles, Russian-born singer Victory Brooks immediately started to make her presence felt. Originally working as a guitar player, she finally showcased her intriguing vocal range on the breakout single, "Blood on My Prada." After garnering a bit of notoriety, she decided to further the buzz along by releasing more music. Looking to keep the streak alive, she checks into our pages for the first time with her eclectic new single, "E-Girl."
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Wormwood's The Gentle Touch of Humanity

Wormwood are releasing their new album "ARKIVET" this Friday (August 27th) and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song "The Gentle Touch of Humanity." Here is the story:. As we all know by now, Mother Earth is not feeling very well. The reason? We all know...
Portland, ORPunknews.org

Check out two new tracks by Enact!

We’re psyched to bring you a stream of Enact’s new release for WAR Records. The cassette promo is Enact’s debut for the label, and precedes the band’s full-length for WAR that is expected early in 2022. The straight-edge band comes from Portland, Oregon and focuses much of their aesthetic and lyrical content on promoting inclusivity and BIPOC awareness. Vocalist Rikki’s lyrics are at once deeply personal and culturally responsive to her experiences in the world. Their musical style stirs up the influence of some of their area’s best bands like Trial and Go It Alone while also drawing on the foundations set by Youth of Today and Turning Point.
Beauty & FashionYour EDM

Dillon Francis Teases Brand New Album & Final Single Out Tomorrow

Dillon Francis is readying to release his brand new album — and in true Dillon Francis fashion, he’s having the most fun with it!. In the video post below he reveals, “My album is done!” This will mark Dillon’s third studio album, following his debut Money Sucks, Friends Rule in 2014 and Wut Wut in 2018.
Musicupsetmagazine.com

Check out YUNGBLUD's new video for 'fleabag'

YUNGBLUD has shared the video to his latest single, 'fleabag'. Released last Friday (20th August), the track follows on from his latest album ‘weird!’, released at the end of last year, and sees him push back against people trying to tell him how to express himself. “I wrote ‘fleabag’ in...
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: SRY's Coffin

Genre bending artist SRY recently release his brand new single "Coffin" and to celebrate we asked him to share the story behind the track with us. Here is the story:. A song that speaks for the lost souls, "Coffin" was inspired for the artists that fell to the industry. Drugs, clout, and personal interests bring out the demons that lurk inside us all.
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Wave Break's Manic Dreams

Alt rockers Wave Break recently released their new single and video called "Manic Dreams" and to celebrate we asked frontwoman Kelly Barber to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. Back in fall 2018, our debut EP Armory had just come out, I was trying out new members...
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Juliana Riccardi's Full Cup

Singer-songwriter Juliana Riccardi just released the title track to her forthcoming EP, "Full Cup", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. The writing behind "Full Cup" moves through the flavors of life and love like the coffee, water, whiskey in each...
MusicPunknews.org

Check out the new video by The Atoms!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by The Atoms!. The Atoms make no bones about it- they loooove pop-punk and they especially love it in the Gilman Street style. Their new track, "Bukowski," pings all the hallmarks- Ramones buzzsaw guitars, sugary harmonies, and a fair amount of academic homages. What else do we need to say? If you like pop punk you will dig this. Also, the video features a cadre of surprise guest stars…
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Jay Elle's Miss Mess

Jay Elle just released the new single "Miss Mess" from his album "Ride The Wave" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story:. Hello everyone. Thank you so much for the opportunity. My name is Jay Elle. I am a singer, songwriter and guitar player based in New York City. I write guitar-driven melodic pop songs, sprinkled with hints of folk, rock, pop and Americana, among other genres, including a little bit of classical music. I use a nylon string guitar on a few cuts of my new album "Ride the Wave". The songs are full of energy, passion and witty lyrics, containing hopeful and powerful messages. On some songs I go for more intimate voice and guitar arrangements. Others have a definite rocking feel to them.
Denver, COantiMUSIC

Singled Out: CHAMEL3ON's Color Me Strange

Denver, CO based hard rockers CHAMEL3ON recently released their new single "Color Me Strange" (from their forthcoming debut album "The Mandela Effect") and to celebrate we asked lead singer Lorenzo Vidali to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. I used to have dreams that I was running...
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Touching's Tony Called The Muscle

Winnipeg indie-rockers Touching just released a video for their new single "Tony Called The Muscle" and to celebrate we asked songwriter Michael Falk to tell us about the track, which comes from their forthcoming sophomore album "littleworlds". Here is the story:. This is the first video I've ever directed, and...
Musicupsetmagazine.com

Delaire the Liar have shared their new track 'Furnace'

Delaire the Liar have shared their new track 'Furnace'. Out now via Rude Records, it arrives ahead of their lengthy support run with Vukovi, which will see them on the road throughout October. "‘Furnace‘ is a tragedy. Some ditches are too deep to dig out of, some punishment too painful...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Watch Yes take to the skies in eagle-eyed video for new track Dare to Know

Veteran prog lords Yes have unveiled a new song, Dare To Know, the latest track to be taken from their new album, The Quest, which is due October 1. The video mixes some characteristic kaleidoscopic visualisations and Yes concept art among pictures of the band – and then throws in a load of CGI eagle footage (for bonus prog points).
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Check Out Kenya Moore's Beautiful New Pool and Dreamy Cabanas

The pool is complete at Moore Manor, and it has a resort-style seating area to boot. In a recent Instagram Story, Kenya Moore came at followers live from her morning "dip," and in the process she showed off the gorgeous results of a project that she'd started in August 2020.
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Casey Ahern's Heartbreak Radio

Casey Ahern just released her brand new EP, "Where I Run", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track "Heartbreak Radio." Here is the story:. "Heartbreak Radio," the latest single off my new EP, Where I Run, is an ode to those sad, heartbreaking country songs we all know and love. You know, the ones when you change the dial to the country station, and it's "my dog died, my wife left me and my truck broke down!"

Comments / 0

