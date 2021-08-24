Cancel
Economy

Granite Creek Copper Intercepts 105 Meters of 1.18% Copper Equivalent Including 21.22 Meters of 2.55% CuEq at the Carmacks Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Yukon, Canada

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX)(OTCQB:GCXXF) ('Granite Creek' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce results from diamond drill hole CRM21-011 which intersected copper sulfide mineralization grading 1.18% CuEq (0.96% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 0.18 g/t Au, and 4.06 g/t Ag) over a 105.52-meter interval. The long interval included a high-grade intercept of 2.55% CuEq (2.17% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 0.36 g/t Au and 9.13 g/t Ag) over 21.22 meters (See table 1 below). Also, within the 105m interval, grades reached an impressive 19.72 CuEq (18.97% Cu, 0.46 g/t Au and 38.3 g/t Ag) in 0.5 meters of semi-massive chalcopyrite (see Photo 1 below).

