BNY Mellon CLO Joins Leadership Ranks at Provident Bank, Beacon Trust

Announced that Axel André will join the West Des Moines-based life and annuity company this month as chief financial officer. Most recently, André was executive vice president and CFO for Denver-based Jackson National Life Insurance Co., a position he held for just over a year. Before that, he worked nearly seven years at American International Group, initially as chief risk officer for individual retirement, group retirement and institutional markets and then as CFO of individual retirement for AIG. Earlier he was managing director on the global insurance strategies team at investment banking firm Goldman Sachs. He has a doctorate in physics from Harvard University and a Master of Science in physics from Imperial College in London. “I am delighted to welcome Axel to be a part of our executive leadership team,” said Anant Bhalla, American Equity’s president and CEO. “I believe he brings the right combination of intellect, curiosity and proven leadership experiences, to serve as our next CFO as AEL transforms itself into a unique company at the intersection of the insurance and asset management value chain.” Bhalla has been AEL’s interim CFO since May 24, when the company announced that its previous CFO, Ted Johnson, would no longer hold that position. Johnson, who had worked for American Equity for more than 20 years, subsequently entered into a $1.15 million separation agreement with American Equity and left the company on July 16.