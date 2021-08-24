Patriot Battery Metals Announces Drill Program at the Corvette-FCI Property, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Patriot') (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce its plans for an inaugural drill program at the Company's Corevtte-FCI Property (the 'Property'), located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. The program will focus on the CV5-6 Spodumene Pegmatites, part of a more than a 25 km CV Lithium Trend, as well as the Elsass and Lorraine prospects, which form part of the more than 10 km long Maven Copper-Gold-Silver Trend. The drill program will mark the first drill testing to date along these two highly prospective trends as well as the first drill program by the Company on the Property to date.