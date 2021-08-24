Alpha Esports Announces an Exclusive Partnership with Oblivion Esports

Longtime attorney Eric Farber has launched Creators’ Legal, an online platform that offers contract templates and other dealmaking tools designed for content creators. The website offers a range of industry standard contracts, as well as the ability to sign and store agreements in a “digital briefcase.” The contracts are drafted by content and media lawyers and cater to filmmakers, musicians, social influencers and content creators, podcasters and live theater. Users have access to a form builder where they can input the information relevant to their needs, then use the platform to send the contract out for signature.