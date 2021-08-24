Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m Loan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions (TSXV:CMC), (OTCQB:CWSFF), (WKN:C36) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that George H. Brookman and Larry Schafran have been appointed to the board of directors of the Company (the 'Board'), effective September 8, 2021. Mr. Brookman and Mr. Schafran will replace Mr. Doug Mackenzie and Mr. Chris Dovbniak, who will be resigning from their positions with the Board effective September 7, 2021. Cielo is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Christopher Sabat as its Corporate Secretary and General Counsel, effective September 1, 2021.