Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m Loan

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF), (WKN:C36), ('Cielo' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has closed on the acquisition of a 60 acre industrial site with a 31,750 square foot industrial building in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta (the 'Property'). The Company also announces that, immediately prior to the closing of the acquisition of the Property and completion of the Loan, it repaid an existing loan with a principal amount of CND$1M.

