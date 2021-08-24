Cancel
They were protectors in Afghanistan. Now they need help

By Bhadra Sharma New York Times,
Boston Globe
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKATHMANDU, Nepal — The suicide bomber driving a sedan packed with explosives struck in the early hours of the morning, as the minibus crawled through Kabul’s traffic. A piece of shrapnel pierced Amrit Rokaya Chhetri’s left ear. He was lucky. Nine of his fellow security workers, hired by a contractor to protect Canada’s Embassy in Afghanistan, were killed immediately as metal tore through the packed bus in 2016. Ultimately, 13 Nepalis were among the dead.

#Taliban#Us Embassy#Kabul#Kathmandu#Indian#Western#Foreign Affairs Ministry#British Gurkhas
