Strategic Metals Exploration Update Gold Jackpot Property, Northeastern Elko County, Nevada
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) (OTC PINK:CATTF) (FRA:8CH) ('CAT' or the 'Company') announces the following work update on its Gold Jackpot mineral property in Elko County, Nevada. GOLD JACKPOT Copper-Gold-Silver-Tellurium Property. The interpretation of the drone-based magnetic, ground-based gravity surveys and...www.albuquerqueexpress.com
Comments / 0