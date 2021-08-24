Cancel
SponsorsOne Announces Its Doc Wylder's Alcohol-Infused RTD (Ready-to-Drink) Lemonades Will Be Carried By Kroger's Subsidiary Ralphs In California

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

Ralphs Grocery Company Is A Division Of The Kroger Company Based In Cincinnati , Ohio; Kroger Is The Largest General Grocery Retailer In The US. WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO) (Frankfurt:5SO), (OTC PINK:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding, and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly growing its proprietary brands focused in the Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Hemp Sectors, is pleased to announce that Doc Wylder's has been authorized by Ralphs in Southern California. The product for the initial orders is currently in production in Southern California.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

