Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Author Correction: Effect of adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure: a randomized clinical trial

By Diogo Silva Piardi
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-96002-6, published online 13 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. “This study was supported by Fundo de Incentivo a Pesquisa at Hospital de Clínicas de Porto Alegre (FIPE/HCPA).”. “This study was partially funded by the Coordenação de...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrochlorothiazide#Clinical Trial#Scientific Reports#Google Scholar#Hcpa#The Creative Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Brazil
Related
ScienceNature.com

Correction: Colon and liver tissue damage detection using methylated SESN3 and PTK2B genes in circulating cell-free DNA in patients with acute graft-versus-host disease

Correction to: Bone Marrow Transplantation https://doi.org/10.1038/s41409-020-01090-z, published online 20 October 2020. The article “Colon and liver tissue damage detection using methylated SESN3 and PTK2B genes in circulating cell-free DNA in patients with acute graft-versus-host disease”, written by Miguel Waterhouse et al., was originally published Online First without Open Access. After publication in volume 56, issue 2, page 327–333 the author decided to opt for Open Choice and to make the article an Open Access publication. Therefore, the copyright of the article has been changed to © Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution, and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third-party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0.Open access funding enabled and organized by Projekt DEAL.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Validation of the relationship between coagulopathy and localization of hydroxyethyl starch on the vascular endothelium in a rat hemodilution model

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89889-8, published online 21 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the legend of Figure 4. “Quantification of ET and GCX damage markers by ELISA. ET endothelium, GCX glycocalyx, ELISA enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, TM thrombomodulin, aPC activated protein C, SDC-1 syndecan-1,...
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Influence of plasma treatment on SiO/Si and SiN/Si substrates for large-scale transfer of graphene

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92432-4, published online 23 June 2021. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for M. Lisker. The correct affiliations for M. Lisker are listed below:. IHP- Leibniz Institut für innovative Mikroelektronik, Im Technologiepark 25, 15236, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany. Technical University of Applied Science Wildau,...
AgricultureNature.com

Author Correction: Appropriate sampling methods and statistics can tell apart fraud from pesticide drift in organic farming

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93624-8, published online 20 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. A previous rendition of Figure 6 was published. The original Figure 6 and accompanying legend appear below. In Supplementary Information 5, in the legend of Table 3,. “Comparability of the datasets from...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: A new sensitizer DVDMS combined with multiple focused ultrasound treatments: an effective antitumor strategy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep17485, published online 03 December 2015. This Article contains errors in Figure 7B. As a result of an error during figure assembly, images corresponding to sample U-2 were used also for samples U-1 and S-1. The correct images for these samples are shown below as Figure 1 and Figure 2.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Utilization of patterned bioprinting for heterogeneous and physiologically representative reconstructed epidermal skin models

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85553-3, published online 18 March 2018. Christine Collin-Djangone was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. “S.M.P.: performed all experiments, methodology. J.P.B.: co-performed all experiments, methodology. S.D., L.S., Y.B.K.: co-performed transduction and western blot experiments....
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Effects of open-label placebos in clinical trials: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-83148-6, published online 16 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors, where the number of participants from Sandler et al.19 was incorrectly utilized. Consequently, in the Results section, subheading “Publication bias”,. “The funnel plot displaying SMDs and the respective standard error for each...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: SARS-CoV-2 N protein promotes NLRP3 inflammasome activation to induce hyperinflammation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25015-6, published online 02 August 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements:. Science & Technology Planning Project of Guangdong Province Office of Education (2018KCXTD007, 2021XK16), Special project for the prevention and control of new crown pneumonia in Guangdong colleges and...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Efficacy and renal tolerability of ultrafiltration in acute decompensated heart failure

In a new publication from Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications, Yajie Liu and Xin Yuan from the Second Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University, Chongqing, China, consider the efficacy and renal tolerability of ultrafiltration in acute decompensated heart failure. Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) is a life-threatening and costly disease. Controversy...
HealthNature.com

The enhancing effects of testosterone in exposure treatment for social anxiety disorder: a randomized proof-of-concept trial

Individuals with a social anxiety disorder (SAD) show hypofunctioning of the hypothalamus–pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axis, which is linked to social fear and avoidance behavior. As testosterone administration has been shown to facilitate social-approach behavior in this population, it may enhance the effectiveness of exposure treatment. In this proof-of-concept study, we performed a randomized clinical assay in which 55 women diagnosed with SAD received two exposure therapy sessions. Session 1 was supplemented with either testosterone (0.50 mg) or placebo. Next, transfer effects of testosterone augmentation on within-session subjective fear responses and SAD symptom severity were assessed during a second, unenhanced exposure session (session 2) and at a 1-month follow-up, respectively. The participants having received testosterone showed a more reactive fear pattern, with higher peaks and steeper reductions in fear levels in session 2. Post-hoc exploration of moderating effects of endogenous testosterone levels, revealed that this pattern was specific for women with high basal testosterone, both in the augmented and in the transfer session. In contrast, the participants with low endogenous testosterone showed reduced peak fear levels throughout session 1, again with transfer to the unenhanced session. Testosterone did not significantly affect self-reported anxiety. The effects of testosterone supplementation on fear levels show transfer to non-enhanced exposure, with effects being modulated by endogenous testosterone. These first preliminary results indicate that testosterone may act on important fear mechanisms during exposure, providing the empirical groundwork for further exploration of multi-session testosterone-enhanced exposure treatment for SAD.
HealthNature.com

Publisher Correction: Neural network modeling of altered facial expression recognition in autism spectrum disorders based on predictive processing framework

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94067-x, published online 26 July 2021. The original HTML version of this Article contained an error in Equation 11, where \rm was incorrectly given. The PDF version was unaffected. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Department of Psychiatry, Tohoku University Hospital, Sendai, Japan.
HealthNature.com

Azacitidine for the treatment of steroid-refractory chronic graft-versus-host disease: the results of the phase II AZTEC clinical trial

Chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD) is a major cause of non-relapse morbidity and mortality following allogeneic stem cell transplant. Over half of patients with moderate or severe cGvHD fail to respond adequately to first-line treatment with systemic steroids, and although a range of second-line options have been employed, a lack of prospective evidence means there is no standard of care. The AZTEC trial is a prospective, single-arm, phase II study investigating the safety and activity of azacitidine for the treatment of cGvHD in patients who are resistant to, or intolerant of, systemic steroid therapy. The co-primary outcomes were treatment tolerability, and activity measured as objective response according to modified National Institutes of Health criteria. Fourteen patients were recruited to the first stage of the trial, of whom seven completed the planned six cycles of azacitidine 36 mg/m2 days 1–5 per 28-day cycle. Azacitidine was tolerated by 13/14 patients, and 7/14 showed an objective response. Clinical responses were mirrored by improvements in patient-reported cGvHD symptoms and quality of life. AZTEC demonstrates that azacitidine is a safe and promising option for the treatment of cGvHD, and continued evaluation in the second stage of this phase II efficacy study is supported.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: GFAP and desmin expression in lymphatic tissues leads to difficulties in distinguishing between glial and stromal cells

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92364-z, Published online 25 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Niclas Renevier which was incorrectly given as Nicklas Renevier. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Group for...
HealthNature.com

Author Correction: Enlarged periventricular space and periventricular lesion extension on baseline brain MRI predicts poor neurological outcomes in cryptococcus meningoencephalitis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85998-6, published online 19 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error, where informed consent information was incorrect. As a result, in the Materials and Methods section, under the subheading ‘Study subjects’,. “Written informed consent was obtained from each patient or the patient’s...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Cardior Raises $76 Million to Advance Heart Failure Treatment

In a Series B financing round, Germany’s Cardior Pharmaceuticals raised €64 million, about $76 million. Funds will be used to advance the clinical development of Cardior’s lead program, CDR132L, an oligonucleotide-based ncRNA inhibitor targeting micro-RNA-132. CDR132L is in clinical development as a potential treatment for patients with heart failure. CDR132L...
MathematicsNature.com

Author Correction: A Mathematical Model for Vibration Behavior Analysis of DNA and Using a Resonant Frequency of DNA for Genome Engineering

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60105-3, published online 26 February 2020. The original version of this Article contained a typographical error in Table 9, where the value of the First mode in “Number of Nucleobases”, “30” was incorrect. The correct and incorrect values appear below. Incorrect:. Number of Nucleobases Number of...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Lexicon Touts Analyses From Two Phase 3 Trials Of Its Heart Failure Drug

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) has presented additional analyses from SOLOIST and SCORED Phase 3 trials evaluating heart failure candidate sotagliflozin, a dual SGLT1 & SGLT2 inhibitor. Data were presented at the ESC Congress 2021 - The Digital Experience. In the SOLOIST trial, sotagliflozin was evaluated against the standard of care...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Artificial Intelligence approach helps identify patients with heart failure that respond to beta-blocker treatment

Researchers at the University of Birmingham have developed a new way to identify patients with heart failure who will benefit from treatment with beta-blockers. Their study involved 15,669 patients with heart failure and reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (low function of the heart's main pumping chamber), 12,823 of which were in normal heart rhythm and 2,837 of which had atrial fibrillation (AF)—a heart rhythm condition commonly associated with heart failure that leads to worse outcomes. Heart failure is one of the most common heart conditions, with substantial impact on patient quality of life, and a major driver of hospital admissions and healthcare cost.

Comments / 0

Community Policy