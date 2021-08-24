Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Publisher Correction: Catchment landscape components alter relationships between discharge and stream water nutrient ratios in the Xitiao River Basin China

By Changjun Gao
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89804-1, published online 17 May 2021. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Changjun Gao. In addition, Wei Li was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Guangdong Provincial Key Laboratory of Silviculture, Protection and Utilization, Guangdong Academy of Forestry, Guangzhou, 510520, People’s Republic of China’. Jian...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrient#Scientific Reports#Ratios#Lijuan Cui Affiliation#The Creative Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Related
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Validation of the relationship between coagulopathy and localization of hydroxyethyl starch on the vascular endothelium in a rat hemodilution model

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89889-8, published online 21 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the legend of Figure 4. “Quantification of ET and GCX damage markers by ELISA. ET endothelium, GCX glycocalyx, ELISA enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, TM thrombomodulin, aPC activated protein C, SDC-1 syndecan-1,...
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: Biocementation mediated by native microbes from Brahmaputra riverbank for mitigation of soil erodibility

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94614-6, published online 27 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4, where Figure 4d was a duplication of Figure 4e. The original Figure 4 and accompanying legend appear below. In addition, in Table 1, in the column “Properties”,. “Clay...
AgricultureNature.com

Publisher Correction: Scale-up approach for supercritical fluid extraction with ethanol–water modified carbon dioxide on Phyllanthus niruri for safe enriched herbal extracts

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95222-0, published online 4 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements section. “The authors would like to thank the Ministry of Agriculture, Malaysia (NKEA Research Grant Scheme, NH1113P008-2) and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (ETP-2013-062 and GUP-2016-053) for the financial support.”
Public HealthNature.com

Publisher Correction: A predictive internet-based model for COVID-19 hospitalization census

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84091-2, published online 03 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the first row was incorrectly formatted as a heading. The incorrect and correct values appear below. Correct:. covid coronavirus. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Structural basis for the structural dynamics of human mitochondrial chaperonin mHsp60

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94236-y, published online 20 July 2021. In the original version of this Article Joseph Che-Yen Wang was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Department of Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, 212 S. Hawthorne Dr., Bloomington, IN, 47405, USA’. In addition, Lingling Chen was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Department of Microbiology and Immunology, The Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, 500 University Drive, Hershey, PA, 17033, USA’.
HealthNature.com

Publisher Correction: Neural network modeling of altered facial expression recognition in autism spectrum disorders based on predictive processing framework

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94067-x, published online 26 July 2021. The original HTML version of this Article contained an error in Equation 11, where \rm was incorrectly given. The PDF version was unaffected. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Department of Psychiatry, Tohoku University Hospital, Sendai, Japan.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Mineralogical and chemical properties inversed from 21-lunar-day VNIS observations taken during the Chang’E-4 mission

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93694-8, published online 29 July 2021. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Shengbo Chen. The correct affiliations for Shengbo Chen are listed below:. College of Geo-Exploration Science and Technology, Jilin University, Changchun, China. CAS Center for Excellence in Comparative Planetology, Hefei, China.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: GFAP and desmin expression in lymphatic tissues leads to difficulties in distinguishing between glial and stromal cells

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92364-z, Published online 25 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Niclas Renevier which was incorrectly given as Nicklas Renevier. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Group for...
Public HealthNature.com

Genome-wide association study of COVID-19 severity among the Chinese population

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection causes a broad clinical spectrum of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The development of COVID-19 may be the result of a complex interaction between the microbial, environmental, and host genetic components. To reveal genetic determinants of susceptibility to COVID-19 severity in the Chinese population, we performed a genome-wide association study on 885 severe or critical COVID-19 patients (cases) and 546 mild or moderate patients (controls) from two hospitals, Huoshenshan and Union hospitals at Wuhan city in China. We identified two loci on chromosome 11q23.3 and 11q14.2, which are significantly associated with the COVID-19 severity in the meta-analyses of the two cohorts (index rs1712779: odds ratio [OR] = 0.49; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.38–0.63 for T allele; P = 1.38 × 10−8; and index rs10831496: OR = 1.66; 95% CI, 1.38–1.98 for A allele; P = 4.04 × 10−8, respectively). The results for rs1712779 were validated in other two small COVID-19 cohorts in the Asian populations (P = 0.029 and 0.031, respectively). Furthermore, we identified significant eQTL associations for REXO2, C11orf71, NNMT, and CADM1 at 11q23.3, and CTSC at 11q14.2, respectively. In conclusion, our findings highlight two loci at 11q23.3 and 11q14.2 conferring susceptibility to the severity of COVID-19, which might provide novel insights into the pathogenesis and clinical treatment of this disease.
Energy IndustryNature.com

Author Correction: Optical investigations and photoactive solar energy applications of new synthesized Schiff base liquid crystal derivatives

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94533-6, published online 22 July 2021. In the original version of this Article, Tariq Z. Abolibda was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Nanophotonics and Applications Labs, Department of Physics, Faculty of Science, Beni-Suef University, Beni-Suef, 62514, Egypt’. The correct affiliation is listed below. Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science,...
MathematicsNature.com

Author Correction: A Mathematical Model for Vibration Behavior Analysis of DNA and Using a Resonant Frequency of DNA for Genome Engineering

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60105-3, published online 26 February 2020. The original version of this Article contained a typographical error in Table 9, where the value of the First mode in “Number of Nucleobases”, “30” was incorrect. The correct and incorrect values appear below. Incorrect:. Number of Nucleobases Number of...
ScienceNature.com

Thermal discharge-induced seawater warming alters richness, community composition and interactions of bacterioplankton assemblages in a coastal ecosystem

Despite accumulating evidence on the impact of global climate warming on marine microbes, how increasing seawater temperature influences the marine bacterioplankton communities is elusive. As temperature gradient created by thermal discharges provides a suitable in situ model to study the influence of warming on marine microorganisms, surface seawater were sampled consecutively for one year (September-2016 to August-2017) from the control (unimpacted) and thermal discharge-impacted areas of a coastal power plant, located in India. The bacterioplankton community differences between control (n = 16) and thermal discharge-impacted (n = 26) areas, as investigated using 16S rRNA gene tag sequencing revealed reduced richness and varied community composition at thermal discharge-impacted areas. The relative proportion of Proteobacteria was found to be higher (average ~ 15%) while, Bacteroidetes was lower (average ~ 10%) at thermal discharge-impacted areas. Intriguingly, thermal discharge-impacted areas were overrepresented by several potential pathogenic bacterial genera (e.g. Pseudomonas, Acinetobacter, Sulfitobacter, Vibrio) and other native marine genera (e.g. Marinobacter, Pseudoalteromonas, Alteromonas, Pseudidiomarina, Halomonas). Further, co-occurrence networks demonstrated that complexity and connectivity of networks were altered in warming condition. Altogether, results indicated that increasing temperature has a profound impact on marine bacterioplankton richness, community composition, and inter-species interactions. Our findings are immensely important in forecasting the consequences of future climate changes especially, ocean warming on marine microbiota.
Medical & BiotechNature.com

Author Correction: One-pot green synthesis of iron oxide nanoparticles from Bauhinia tomentosa: Characterization and application towards synthesis of 1, 3 diolein

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Sushmitha Lakshminarayanan which was incorrectly given as Sushmitha Lakshmnarayanan. The original Article has been corrected. Bioprocess Intensification Laboratory, Centre for Bioenergy, School of Chemical and Biotechnology, SASTRA Deemed To Be University, Thirumalaisamudram, Thanjavur, 613401, India.
WorldNature.com

Author Correction: X-chromosomal STR based genetic polymorphisms and demographic history of Sri Lankan ethnicities and their relationship with global populations

The original Article has been corrected. Faculty of Health Sciences, The Open University of Sri Lanka, Nawala, Sri Lanka. Department of Zoology and Environment Sciences, University of Colombo, Colombo 03, Sri Lanka. Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing,...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: View-tuned and view-invariant face encoding in IT cortex is explained by selected natural image fragments

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86842-7, published online 09 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. The email address for author Manabu Tanifuji was incorrect. The correct email address for Manabu Tanifuji is mana.tanifuji@gmail.com. Additionally, Reference 29 was incorrectly given as:. Issa, E. B., Bashivan, P., Kar, K.,...
AgricultureNature.com

Author Correction: Appropriate sampling methods and statistics can tell apart fraud from pesticide drift in organic farming

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93624-8, published online 20 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. A previous rendition of Figure 6 was published. The original Figure 6 and accompanying legend appear below. In Supplementary Information 5, in the legend of Table 3,. “Comparability of the datasets from...
EnvironmentNature.com

Author Correction: Nonlinear shifts in infectious rust disease due to climate change

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25182-6, published online 24 August 2021. In the original version of the published article, a phrase in Fig. 1 legend was accidentally duplicated (“(shift in temperature denoted by change in color gradient, hot = red, cold = blue)”). The duplicate phrase has been removed. Author information. Affiliations. Department of Plant...
ScienceNature.com

A mechanical insight into the triggering mechanism of frequently occurred landslides along the contact between loess and red clay

The triggering mechanism and movement evolution of loess-red clay landslides, which occurred frequently along the contact between the loess and red clay on the Loess Plateau, are closely related to the mechanical properties of the contact surface. This work presents an experimental investigation on loess, clay and loess-red clay interlaminar (LRCI) samples obtained from a typical loess-red clay landslide in northern part of Shaanxi province of China, using a series of ring shear tests, microscopic observation and scanning electron microscopy tests, in an attempt to explore the mechanical behavior of loess, clay and LRCI samples with variation in moisture content, normal stress and shear rate. The results revealed that for all specimens, both the peak shear strength \(\tau_{p}\) and the residual shear strength \(\tau_{r}\) decreased with increasing moisture content, among which, moisture content has the greatest influence on the \(\tau_{p}\) and \(\tau_{r}\) of red clay, followed by the LRCI specimen, and the loess specimen is least affected by moisture content. Meanwhile, exponential functions describing the correlations between shear strength and moisture content of LRCI, red clay and loess specimens were proposed. Furthermore, the macroscopic morphological characteristics and the microstructure of shear surface obtained from the LRCI specimens showed that a localized water accumulation was built up within the shear surface as the water content increases to some extent, and a high degree of liquefaction developed within shear surface when the moisture content reached to the saturate degree. The microstructural observation on LRCI specimen suggested that the shear surface became smoother and the larger percentage of small-sized pores was observed with moisture content. Accordingly, the built-up excess pore water pressure during shearing is difficult to be dissipated due to a close structure of small-sized pores. Due to the low permeability, high pore-water pressure built up within the shear zone and the increase in the fine particle content, the LRCI soils with a high saturation degree shows the potential for the localized liquefaction within shear zone, which further provides a scientific explanation for the triggering mechanism of loess-red clay landslides with high-speed and long- run out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy