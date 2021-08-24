Publisher Correction: Structural basis for the structural dynamics of human mitochondrial chaperonin mHsp60
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94236-y, published online 20 July 2021. In the original version of this Article Joseph Che-Yen Wang was incorrectly affiliated with 'Department of Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, 212 S. Hawthorne Dr., Bloomington, IN, 47405, USA'. In addition, Lingling Chen was incorrectly affiliated with 'Department of Microbiology and Immunology, The Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, 500 University Drive, Hershey, PA, 17033, USA'.
