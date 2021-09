Finances have been a topic of discussion among the local taxing entities and Tuesday evening, the Liberal City Commission had a discussion of its own regarding revenues. “As we all know, we just finished the budget, and all of you know how tight it is, there’s not a lot of wiggle room” City Manager Cal Burke said. “Also, costs on everything keep going up, whether it’s at the grocery store or anywhere. Sometime, the commission’s going to have to figure out a way to bring in new revenue. No one wants new taxes, no one wants to cut services, so we have to have that discussion of what we can do.”