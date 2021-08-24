Cancel
Week 2 NFL Preseason Takeaways 2021

By Dylan Chappine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitchell Trubisky’s revenge and concerns about the Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville headline the top takeaways from the second week of preseason action. Cam Newton was great last Thursday night by completing eight-of-nine passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in a start versus the Eagles; then, Mac Jones was arguably even more impressive off the bench by showing superb pocket movement and accuracy. Bill Belichick has a very difficult decision to make—especially with Newton now away from the team until Thursday due to COVID protocols—and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Patriots decided on some kind of two-quarterback system considering the differing skillsets of the quarterbacks.

