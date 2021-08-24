Cancel
Vermont State

Vermont hiring more contact tracers due to delta surge

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Health is increasing its contact tracing staff as COVID-19 cases increase.

State epidemiologist Patsy Kelso said that before the delta variant caused a surge in cases in Vermont earlier this summer, many health department employees who had done contact tracing returned to the jobs they had before the pandemic.

“The surge has been a challenge,” Kelso told the Rutland Herald. “There are a lot of cases and contacts to reach out to and so, we’re still doing contact tracing (but) some of it has not been as timely in recent days and weeks but we are staffing back up.”

The health department is hiring new employees, using some federal funding, and assigning some existing staff to contact tracing, she said.

The new contact tracers need to be trained, which can take several weeks.

Kelso said she didn’t know if the health department had a specific goal of how many new contact tracers it would like to hire.

