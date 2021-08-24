Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Why Zoë Kravitz And Channing Tatum’s Couple Style Rules

By Christian Allair e
Vogue
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the summer romance we didn’t know we needed: Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum sparked dating rumours last week when they were spotted on an intimate bike ride in New York City together. While the two actors have yet to admit that they’re a couple publicly, a handful of sightings together – filled with laughs, hugs, and PDA – very much alludes to them being an item. This weekend in Manhattan, this continued when they grabbed iced coffee together. And much like their newfound romance, their couple style proved to be both effortless and cool.

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Channing Tatum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Baggy Jeans#Pda#The Big Apple#Vogue Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

Zoë Kravitz Wore the Perfect Daytime Date Outfit With Channing Tatum

There's a (potential) new celebrity couple for us all to theorize about, and it's a stylish one. That's because anything and everything pertaining to Zoë Kravitz is indeed stylish. Kravitz recently had a quintessential New York summer date with rumored "something" Channing Tatum. The daytime date consisted of iced coffees, a bicycle, and a pair of cool outfits that would make just as much sense in the year 2000 as they do today.
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

How Jenna Dewan Reportedly Feels About Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Relationship Rumors

Jenna Dewan is reportedly unbothered by rumors that her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, is in a romantic relationship with his current costar, Zoë Kravitz. Fans started speculating after Kravitz and Tatum were spotted “strolling” in the East Village on Wednesday, August 18. The pair appeared to be having a great time even before Tatum hopped on one of those low BMX bikes and Kravitz stood behind him on the back wheel’s pegs. Check out the pictures and details on Page Six.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Channing Tatum And Sandra Bullock

Channing Tatum celebrated wrapping his upcoming movie with Sandra Bullock with a classic ritual. Or at least, classic for him. The "Step Up" actor took to Instagram to share a selfie after getting his signature buzz-cut as a means of noting the end of yet another film. Tatum previously claimed doing so was "a bit of a ritual" following each of his films to let "the character go," as he shared on Instagram after finishing another film in 2020.
CelebritiesPopculture

Channing Tatum Takes Sandra Bullock for a Celebratory Swim After Wrapping Film Together

Channing Tatum took a dip in a pool with Sandra Bullock as the two celebrate the wrap of their new romantic comedy, Lost City of D. In a video that Tatum shared to his Instagram account, the two went for a night swim on set of the film while fully clothed. In Tatum's post, he shared a photo and a video of the two enjoying the end of their project together. In the photo, it shows the two fully submerged in water while the video captures Tatum holding Bullock in his arms as he plunges into the water backwards.
CelebritiesSea Coast Echo

Zoe Kravitz finalises divorce from Karl Glusman

Zoe Kravitz has finalised her divorce from Karl Glusman. The ‘Big Little Lies’ star and Karl have officially gone their separate ways after almost two years of marriage, eight months after Zoe filed for divorce in December 2020. According to People magazine, a New York judge signed off on the...
CelebritiesVogue

J Lo And Ben Affleck’s In-Sync Style Proves That Love Is Truly In The Air

Things are going great with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. It’s not necessarily the on-camera smooching or the recreation of the OG Bennifer hand-on-bum moment from the 2002 music video 2002 “Jenny from the Block.” Instead, it’s their outfits. While heading to a Los Angeles mall, the two sported relatively simple looks: Affleck, with his chiselled, grisly jaw, wore aviator glasses, a black button-up, and a pair of dark grey jeans. Lopez also opted for sunglasses and chose a black sleeveless polo-neck and body-skimming skirt with a flared hem from the Tom Ford autumn/winter 2020 collection. For a hint of haute elevation, she wore Christian Louboutin pumps and carried a Hermès Birkin bag. And, of course, Jenny being Jenny, she donned her classic hoop earrings.
Brooklyn, NYVanity Fair

Channing Tatum Having a Nice August Buying Paper Products With Zoë Kravitz

With so much unpleasantness in the world, we really must offer thanks to Cupid, who appears to have targeted the hearts of Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz. Though they are not official—and far from Instagram Official—it’s a pairing that has brought great joy to many, including an army of Brooklyn moms who perhaps have a sudden affinity for BMX bikes.
CelebritiesThe Ringer

Affleck Shops at Tiffany’s, New Couple Tatum and Kravitz, and a Jayne and Girardi Rundown

Juliet and Amanda discuss updates surrounding RHOBH member Erika Jayne and former attorney Tom Girardi (3:02) before catching up with Bennifer, as Affleck was rumored to be shopping at Tiffany’s for engagement rings (16:14). Then, they weigh in on new couple Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz, as the two were spotted biking through the streets of NYC (25:58). Plus, a Lorde update after the recent release of her new album, Solar Power (34:07).
RelationshipsPosted by
Teen Vogue

5 New(ish) Celebrity Couples Whose Style Is Twice as Nice

If 2021 has one positive takeaway, it’s that it’s been a year of love. Particularly among the celebs. Several new high-profile celebrity couples have blossomed over the past few months — and thankfully these duos have given us something to distract ourselves with (and, more importantly, something to innocently gossip with our friends about).
Celebritieswonderwall.com

What's really going on between Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz, more celeb love news for August 2021

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in August 2021, starting with this new couple… Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz started spending an awful lot of time together in mid-August, sparking a fresh round of rumors about the nature of their relationship. On Aug. 20, as sightings of them together became more and more frequent, E! News reported that, according to a source, "their relationship has grown into more" and they're now "more than just close friends or co-stars." The pair were first linked in January following Zoe's split from Karl Glusman following just 18 months of marriage. At the time, a source told People magazine, "They're working together on an upcoming project and it's not true that they're dating." But it appears things have taken a romantic turn since then. The duo first connected late last year after Zoe cast Channing — whom she'd never met before — to star in her upcoming directorial debut, "P**** Island." Meanwhile, Zoe and Karl reportedly finalized their divorce on Aug. 23.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Channing Tatum Wasn’t An Absent Partner After Daughter’s Birth – Jenna Dewan Says Her Comments Were ‘Distorted’

Uh oh — we’ve got a case of headlines spinning out of control on our hands. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were a much beloved celeb couple, and lots of fans were disappointed when they split. So it may have come as even more of a shock to recently hear that the Magic Mike star wasn’t present for his daughter shortly after she was born. At least, that’s what it sounded like after Jenna recalled being “without a partner” following Everly’s birth.
CelebritiesPosted by
Floor8

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take romance to next level as couple spend FAMILY weekend in Hollywood with kids

Things seem to be getting serious for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck - who only reignited their iconic '00s romance four months ago - as the celebrity couple were spotted enjoying a fun family weekend with their kids. They brought their children with them on excursions in Hollywood—the actor's kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, and J.Lo's 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.
New York City, NYthezoereport.com

Zoë Kravitz’s $60 Tank Top Is The Style You’ve Been Searching For

The weather these days veer back and forth between hot and humid to rainy and cool. It’s not sweater weather just yet, but the days of wearing sundresses are coming to an end. Hence, you have entered the confusing period of time in fashion known as transitional dressing. It can be tough to figure out what to wear, but there is one celebrity in New York City who seemingly has it all figured out: Zoë Kravitz. This is because the star starts with a simple piece. Kravitz’s cropped rib tank from Eterne is the latest addition to her growing collection of tank tops, her secret style hack to layering. Her casual tanks match with every type of bottom and accessories — plus, they can be worn alone in the summer or with a light flannel or cardigan come fall.
MoviesBirmingham Star

Patricia Isaac opens up about working with Channing Tatum

By Anita SinghWashington [US], September 1 (ANI): Indian-Canadian actor Patricia Isaac, widely known for her work in 'Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol', is extremely excited to share screen space with Hollywood star Channing Tatum in a new film titled 'Dog'. In an interview with Anita Singh, who is an award-winning writer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy