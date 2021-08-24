Why Zoë Kravitz And Channing Tatum’s Couple Style Rules

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in August 2021, starting with this new couple… Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz started spending an awful lot of time together in mid-August, sparking a fresh round of rumors about the nature of their relationship. On Aug. 20, as sightings of them together became more and more frequent, E! News reported that, according to a source, "their relationship has grown into more" and they're now "more than just close friends or co-stars." The pair were first linked in January following Zoe's split from Karl Glusman following just 18 months of marriage. At the time, a source told People magazine, "They're working together on an upcoming project and it's not true that they're dating." But it appears things have taken a romantic turn since then. The duo first connected late last year after Zoe cast Channing — whom she'd never met before — to star in her upcoming directorial debut, "P**** Island." Meanwhile, Zoe and Karl reportedly finalized their divorce on Aug. 23.