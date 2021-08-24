Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Dua & Bella Put A New-Gen Twist On Brit-Girl Tourist Style

By Alice Newbol d
Vogue
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter weekending at Soho Farmhouse, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid left a trail of pink heart balloons behind them and hit London. To Hampstead Heath! Where the popstar, supermodel and Anwar Hadid climbed trees and took in the views from Parliament Hill. Plates of fish, chips and mushy peas later, the trio, who have used Chiltern Firehouse as their base, made light of touristing in style. The Hadid-Lipa lowdown on freshening up Brit-girl chic is simple.

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anwar Hadid
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Vivienne Westwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Gen#Fish#Brit Girl Tourist Style#Soho Farmhouse#Parliament Hill#Chiltern Firehouse#Britishness#Hotlips Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox Proves a Cardigan Can Be Sexy

Cardigans may be a staple in your grandpa’s closet, but trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that buttoned-up knitwear can also be cool, sexy, and youthful—even in the dead of summer. The key to pulling off a summer cardi? Choose a shrunken silhouette, and leave it mostly unbuttoned, paired with summery pieces like shorts or a slip dress. Or, as Megan Fox has just shown, you can style a whole look around a cardi and a color.
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Princess Marie of Denmark wows in dreamy fitted wrap dress

A picture of poise, Princess Marie of Denmark wowed royal fans on Wednesday after she stepped out in the dreamiest pink wrap dress from Jean Atelier. Giving off major ballerina vibes as she attended the opening of the food festival, Copenhagen Cooking 2021, the royal teamed her fitted midi with matching pink pumps and a Lady Dior Clutch.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid are sister in-laws and BFFs

Dua Lipa has a close relationship with the Hadids. Not only is she dating Anwar Hadid, the youngest sibling of the famous supermodel sisters, but she’s also close friends with Bella and Gigi. RELATED: Bella Hadid hopes Vivienne Westwood will design her wedding dress ...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Bella Hadid Bonds With Brother Anwar's Girlfriend Dua Lipa During Vacay

When it comes to the superstar and the supermodel, they're good! Bella Hadid and pop singer Dua Lipa, who is dating the supermodel's brother Anwar Hadid, continued to bond on a group vacation. On Thursday, Aug. 19, Bella, 24, and Dua, 25, posted photos from their trip, which Anwar also attended, on their Instagram pages. They did not reveal their destination. The photos show the women lounging in a pool and also posing for a bikini selfie with drinks. In another pic, Bella and Dua pose together while leaning against a rustic daybed. The group, which also included more of the women's girlfriends, also enjoyed a dance party. The singer also shared a photo of...
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Dua Lipa Paired a Super Strappy See-Through Top With Optical Illusion Heels

Dua Lipa is doing a full fashion 180. After wearing a very throwback '90s-print leisure shirt last week, she upped the sex appeal in her latest Instagram gallery, posing against a larger-than-life cactus while wearing a strappy mesh top with a see-through bodice and long sleeves. The cropped style included long strings that Lipa wrapped around her waist and she paired the statement-making shirt with a bold pendant necklace, flowing black skirt, and architectural purple shoes that featured gold ankle chains.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Dua Lipa's Figure-Hugging Vacation Dress Looks Like It Was Painted Onto Her Body

Serious question: did Dua Lipa pack a bottomless Mary Poppins-style bag for her current vacation? 'Cause she's been wearing so many killer outfits while soaking up the sun in Europe this month, it's getting hard to keep up. A few days after slipping into a black fishnet set and the grooviest mules we've laid eyes on, the pop star turned the heat up a notch in a figure-hugging dress and lace-up heels we'll be thinking about for the remainder of the week.
Designers & CollectionsPopSugar

If Cinderella Wore Bottega Veneta, Lori Harvey's Heels Would Be Her Glass Slippers

Another outing for Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan — this time, it was a day date — made for another reason to swoon over their subtly coordinated style. The duo ooze with cool every time they step out flashing their looks, and this instance was no different what with Lori's vintage silk top, her Hermès mini Kelly bag, and the Bottega Veneta caged heels that are fit for true queens.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer Knit Top and We’re in Love

Dua Lipa has been giving us life this week with her slew of killer vacation looks on Instagram. In case you've been living under a social media rock, the "Don't Start Now" singer has been living it up in the tropical paradise of Kep Merli, Albania with her family and boyfriend Anwar Hadid.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Lizzo Looks Ethereal in a Sheer Catsuit & Golden Gladiator Sandals to Address the ‘Rumors’

Lizzo and Cardi B are here to finally address the rumors — but it’s not what you may think. The singer and rapper released their anticipated duet “Rumors” last night along with an accompanying music video, getting fans all riled up. For the video, as teased on both musician’s Instagrams, the duo took a bold yet ethereal approach to ancient Grecian style. Lizzo’s own look included a gold-plated catsuit formed with a fully sheer fabric and draped white toga-like overlays. Her ensemble also included a crown-like headpiece and flat gladiator sandals. Gladiator sandals earned a reputation thousands of years ago when first...
Houston, TXhoustoncitybook.com

Beyoncé, Turning 40, Gets Sexy, Channels Cowgirls on New Covers of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

HOUSTON'S FAVORITE SUPERSTAR is lighting up social media today, as multiple versions of her new September Harper's Bazaar cover zip around cyberspace at record pace. "After more than two decades in the spotlight, Beyoncé has become much more than a pop icon," gushes the magazine about H-Town's favorite daughter. "She's a cultural force who has routinely defied expectations and transformed the way we understand the power of art to change how we see ourselves and each other."
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Bella Hadid & Dua Lipa Are Fully On Board With The Swiss Cheese-Inspired Look

No trend has had a stronger grip on fashion as of late than cutouts. Many fashion lovers will point to the midriff-flossing designs from 2020 for kickstarting this playful, revealing detail. From there, you may recall the succeeding adaptation of the style, string cutouts, which ushered in a new phase of the trend that transcended beyond flossy strands encasing your torso. Now, you’ll find the look via hip slits (Megan Fox’s Jacqemus skirt is an excellent representation of the design), and, as Bella Hadid’s blue cutout bodysuit demonstrates, graphic lines of teardrop-shaped keyholes. Or, if you’re a charcuterie board connoisseur, the look might conjure up images of Swiss cheese.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Kendall Jenner Wore A Towel Dress While On A Yacht — I Want One Too

In the spirit of re-emergence fashion, many people find themselves unafraid to master controversial trends like dad sandals, string cutout dresses, and one-button cardigan looks. The unexpected details in clothing and accessories have become a cause for celebration. Take Kendall Jenner’s fuzzy green dress from Bottega Veneta as a prime example. While on vacation, the model rocked a midi number that came in an unconventional fabric: terry. The texture (and frankly, color) of the dress resembled a fluffy bathmat, or a very chic sleeveless bathrobe.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé Paired Her Little Black Dress With Pink 6-Inch Heels, and Somewhere Barbie Is Shaking

Beyoncé has transformed into a Versace doll complete with accessories. The icon recently shared photos wearing a look from the brand's fall 2021 collection consisting of a black safety-pin minidress, pink drawstring purse, and matching platform heels towering at six inches. A beautifully tacky cup, also by Versace, completed the outfit. Beyoncé's stylist, K.J. Moody, described the look as "Malibu Bey Barbie Dream."
Tenniswmagazine.com

Kendall Jenner Wears a Fuzzy Bottega Veneta Dress on a Yacht

Summer is almost over, but for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, knitwear season is in full swing. Or maybe it never ended? The most famous sisters on the planet have spent their vacations in several envy-inducing locales, and apparently, Kendall Jenner is the latest sister to get the summer experimental knitwear memo as she luxuriates in the Corsican golden hour.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Daily Mail

Dame Helen Mirren, 76, oozes elegance in a gold embellished ball gown as she arrives in style at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice

Dame Helen Mirren arrived in style wearing a ball gown for the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show at St Mark's Square in Venice on Sunday. The veteran actress, 76, looked stunning in the ensemble which boasted a gold bodice complete with jewels and a beautiful long skirt which had a gorgeous renaissance painting pattern printed on it.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Dua Lipa Wore Her Earrings In An Unforeseen But Cool Way

Dua Lipa knows how to tastefully wear and style maximalist jewelry. The seasoned trendsetter always gets emerging trends spot-on, like wearing beaded necklaces with playful baby tees or coordinating colorful rings with her equally as vibrant earrings. In a recent outfit post, Lipa styled her single Prada earring in a completely unexpected way — once again wowing her fans with a killer accessory combo. She wore the logo-adorned Symbole style with a different silver drop earring for a little mix-and-match action. The look tapped into a throwback runway and street style jewelry trend that was everywhere in 2018 and 2019.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Megan Fox Wore A Pin Top With Summer’s Most Ubiquitous Trend

With stamps of approval already pressed and sealed from Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Ariana Grande, it was only a matter of time before another celebrity was caught wearing a pin top. On Sunday, Bieber’s stylist Maeve Reilly posted photos on Instagram of another one of her clients, Megan Fox. In the photos, not only is the Jennifer’s Body star wearing the rising going-out top trend, but she paired it with arguably the most ubiquitous fad of the year: cut-outs.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Rita Ora Tackles Summer’s Edgiest Trends in a Mesh-Paneled Catsuit & Knee-High Boots

Rita Ora broke out one of this season’s boldest trends to celebrate her beau Taika Waititi’s birthday this week. Attending a dinner party alongside Ashley Benson, Kate Beckinsale, Kristen Stewart and more, the “Phoenix” singer herself had to go bold for the event on Wednesday. Her outfit highlighted a mesh-paneled catsuit complete with a bustier bodice and sheer fabric across the entirety of the piece. While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy