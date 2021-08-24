Dua & Bella Put A New-Gen Twist On Brit-Girl Tourist Style
After weekending at Soho Farmhouse, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid left a trail of pink heart balloons behind them and hit London. To Hampstead Heath! Where the popstar, supermodel and Anwar Hadid climbed trees and took in the views from Parliament Hill. Plates of fish, chips and mushy peas later, the trio, who have used Chiltern Firehouse as their base, made light of touristing in style. The Hadid-Lipa lowdown on freshening up Brit-girl chic is simple.
