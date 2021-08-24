Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kanye West Blasted as 'Fake Pastor' by Lil Uzi Vert

AceShowbiz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article'The Way Life Goes' rapper calls out the 'Gold Digger' hitmaker in his social media post after the latter sent the internet into a frenzy with an image of Drake's Toronto address. AceShowbiz - Kanye West currently becomes the most talked-about artist, with fans debating the delayed release of his...

www.aceshowbiz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Drizzy
Person
Kanye
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Lil Mama
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Trippie Redd
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Blood#Instagram Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kim Kardashian and estranged husband Kanye West are privately working on their relationship - after she appeared at his Donda show in a wedding gown

Kim Kardashian and estranged husband Kanye West could be rekindling their romance, sources say. According to a report by TMZ on Saturday, insiders close to the former couple have claimed they are 'working on rebuilding the foundation of the relationship' privately. On Thursday, Kim, 40, made a statement when she...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

You Won't Believe How Much Kanye West Has Made From His DONDA Events

Watch: Kanye West Sings Emotional Song About Losing Family. "Can't Tell Me Nothing" about Kanye West's business prowess. The Grammy winner has raked in an estimated $12 million solely from his series of DONDA listening parties, according to Billboard. Ye debuted a rough cut of his 10th studio album on July 22 during a sold-out concert at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta. Estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four children were in attendance, as well as Khloe Kardashian and 42,000 other fans. Each general audience member paid between $25 and $100 for a ticket, and the concert event live-streamed on Apple Music for free.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami & Diddy Fuel Dating Rumors With Intimate Video

Thanks to a recently posted and deleted post to Yung Miami's Instagram story, it looks like both City Girls rappers may officially be off the market. While her friend and collaborator JT has been romantically attached to Lil Uzi Vert for several months, rumors about Yung Miami's love life have persisted since she was spotted holding hands with Diddy at the beginning of the summer.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Continues Calling Out Kanye West: "I Was The First Rapper Wit Kim Kardashian"

Soulja Boy has a bone to pick with Kanye West after the recording artist reportedly took his verse off of the song "Remote Control," which is featured on DONDA. Big Draco shared his verse on social media, claiming that Kanye told him it sounded great and that it was going to make the album. However, with the project out now on all digital streaming platforms, Soulja's verse was nowhere to be found.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Inside Kanye West’s childhood home with his beloved late mother Donda

Kanye West is coming home again. The controversial rapper is still working on his much-anticipated new album, “Donda,” inspired by his late mother and, possibly, his childhood home in Chicago. Over the weekend, the 44-year-old hip-hop trailblazer sent fans a cryptic tease of the house as the long-delayed release of...
CelebritiesPosted by
HOT 107.9

Young Thug Grabs 21 Savage’s Phone After 21 Calls Him a ‘Birthday Girl’ – Watch

Raise your champagne glasses in the air. Young Thug is celebrating his 30th birthday today. However, be careful with your use of pronouns around the Atlanta rapper. On Monday morning (Aug. 16), 21 Savage, who's a very good friend of Thugger, jumped on his Instagram Story and shared a video of himself filming the birthday boy celebrating the big 3-0 at a private event in the ATL. In the clip, Young Thug is gleefully counting stacks of money on a table. “Look at the birthday girl,” 21 says aloud.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Responds To Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

What the hell happened over the weekend with Drake and Kanye West? The two world-famous artists have been feuding on-and-off for the last few years and this weekend, tensions hit an all-time high after Drake's latest diss on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal." "All these fools I'm beefin' that I...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Artists & Fans Call Big Sean "Beautiful" After He Reveals His Insane Hair Growth

While his claims of growing two inches in his early 30s should have been enough to get people talking about the Detroit 2 rapper, Big Sean has probably just found out that an overwhelming amount of Hip-Hop fans actually have a crush on him. Late Tuesday evening, Sean shared a post to his Instagram with the caption, "Black Hair = Magic," and ever since then, fans have been absolutely thirsting over the G.O.O.D. Music artist.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Kanye is claiming he and Kim are back together

Kanye West is telling friends in the music business that he and Kim Kardashian are back together — but nobody believes it to be true, according to multiple sources. The pair fueled reconciliation rumors after Kardashian was spotted holding West’s hand leaving his “Donda” listening party in Chicago on Thursday, after she joined him during the performance at Soldier Field for a faux wedding ceremony.
CelebritiesVulture

An Exhaustive, Exhausting Attempt at Understanding Kanye West’s Donda

In the end, it was Drake who forced Donda’s arrival. After a Beats ad announcing the project, three listening events, and a last-minute appearance by accused rapist Marilyn Manson, Kanye West only finally released Donda when Drake lit a little fire under his ass, teasing a date for his own upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy. Or is it so simple? Things rarely are with Ye (as Mr. West is now apparently calling himself, based on a legal filing to change his name and officially make his 2018 album self-titled), who’s now claiming his label released Donda, his long-promised tenth studio album, before he gave final approval. And that’s to say nothing of the album’s ever-changing state, bloated track list, and dozens of collaborators (some happier with the “final” result than others). So let’s get up to speed on all things Donda with a guide to the album. It’ll take a bit — but still only a fraction of that 108-minute run time.
MusicTMZ.com

Lizzo Trying to Manifest Banging Drake After New Song Name-Drop

Lizzo says she name-dropped Drake in her new song to turn the tables on an age-old trope of rappers doing the same for women -- but it seems she's actually trying to bang the dude. The singer told Zane Lowe she mentioned Drizzy on her new song, "Rumors," because she...

Comments / 0

Community Policy