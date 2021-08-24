Kanye West Blasted as 'Fake Pastor' by Lil Uzi Vert

In the end, it was Drake who forced Donda’s arrival. After a Beats ad announcing the project, three listening events, and a last-minute appearance by accused rapist Marilyn Manson, Kanye West only finally released Donda when Drake lit a little fire under his ass, teasing a date for his own upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy. Or is it so simple? Things rarely are with Ye (as Mr. West is now apparently calling himself, based on a legal filing to change his name and officially make his 2018 album self-titled), who’s now claiming his label released Donda, his long-promised tenth studio album, before he gave final approval. And that’s to say nothing of the album’s ever-changing state, bloated track list, and dozens of collaborators (some happier with the “final” result than others). So let’s get up to speed on all things Donda with a guide to the album. It’ll take a bit — but still only a fraction of that 108-minute run time.