The disaster in Afghanistan is the last straw for an American public already weary and frustrated by President Biden’s short seven months in power. While a slate of recent polls show a collapse in confidence in and approval of the President and his performance, a stunning July poll by Trafalgar/Convention of States found that a majority of Americans don’t think he is actually running the country. Unfortunately, Americans in the same month said they’re not thrilled about the prospect of a Kamala Harris presidency either. A whopping 64% don’t think she is ready to run the country.