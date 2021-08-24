People on the Move
Associate Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Security Officer at Person Centered Services Care Coordination Organization Inc. James Poulos has joined Person Centered Services as Associate Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Security Officer. James’ role is highly strategic and collaborative. He provides technology vision and leadership in developing and implementing information technology platforms companywide. He designs and manages the IT architecture and is responsible for the development, implementation, and maintenance of information security.www.bizjournals.com
