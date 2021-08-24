Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People on the Move

bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssociate Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Security Officer at Person Centered Services Care Coordination Organization Inc. James Poulos has joined Person Centered Services as Associate Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Security Officer. James’ role is highly strategic and collaborative. He provides technology vision and leadership in developing and implementing information technology platforms companywide. He designs and manages the IT architecture and is responsible for the development, implementation, and maintenance of information security.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessbizjournals

MassMutual, Nationwide join $100M investment in Cambridge insurance startup

Insurify Inc. a virtual insurance agent and platform for comparing insurance options, has raised $100 million in Series B funding. The second-round funding from the New York private equity firm Motive Partners brings the Cambridge firm total raised so far to $128 million since late 2019. MassMutual Ventures, a venture capital arm of the Springfield-based insurer, has also invested in both rounds.
Businessbizjournals

Everly Health adds veteran finance execs as growth spurt continues

Among the latest hires at Austin-based Everly Health Inc. are a chief financial officer from streaming video company Tubi and an executive who helped shepherd ridesharing company Lyft through its 2019 initial public offering. The parent company of health testing unicorn Everlywell Inc. announced the hires Sept. 1, as well...
Pennsylvania Statebizjournals

Fort Worth’s ECI Software acquires Pennsylvania company with more than 200 employees

ECI Software Solutions, which provides technology for manufacturers, has made another acquisition. The Fort Worth company is bringing on Chesterbrook, Penn.-based Deacom, Inc., according to a statement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Deacom has about 210 employees while ECI Software has more than 1,600 workers, including full-time contractors, according to a spokesperson.
Economybizjournals

Millennial Bank sells 280 corridor land, paving way for Sonic

Birmingham-based Millennial Bank has sold another parcel of land along the U.S. 280 corridor, and it will pave the way for a restaurant. Millennial Bank sold the land, which is at 30 Meadowview Drive, to AL Birmingham Meadowview LLC for $1.13 million, according to Shelby County records. AL Birmingham Meadowview is a subsidiary of Greenville, South Carolina-based RealtyLink LLC, which owns several other properties in and around Birmingham.
Businessbizjournals

Avalara appoints Squarespace CFO to board of directors

Avalara, a Seattle-based tax compliance software company, announced Wednesday it has added Marcela Martin to its board of directors. Martin is the chief financial officer at Squarespace, a platform that allows users to build websites. She has been with Squarespace since November after serving almost two years as the chief financial officer at Booking.com. Before Booking.com, Martin was executive vice president and chief financial officer at National Geographic.
Businessbizjournals

Matthew L. Stortz

Mergers & Acquisitions, Business & Tax Planning and Corporate Governance Groups at Fredrikson & Byron. Stortz advises business owners and executives on mergers and acquisitions, succession planning, joint ventures, strategic partnerships and other significant transactional matters. He also provides outside general counsel services to privately-held companies and their principals. Stortz was recently recognized in The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch© 2022 for Mergers and Acquisitions Law.
Businesschannele2e.com

Synnex, Tech Data Complete Merger: TD Synnex Emerges

Synnex and Tech Data, as expected, completed their merger today. The combined business, led by CEO Rich Hume, is now called TD Synnex. Also, former Synnex CEO Dennis Polk shifts to executive chair of board of directors. The merger combined two of the world’s largest technology distribution companies. The resulting...
Minneapolis, MNminneapolisfoundation.org

Our New Vice President of Information Technology

The Minneapolis Foundation is pleased to welcome Tom Waknitz as its new Vice President of Information Technology, effective August 23. Waknitz will research and implement strategic IT solutions to bring the Minneapolis Foundation forward in its use of technology applications that provide data security, operational efficiency, reliability, and ease of use for the Foundation’s staff, donors, grantees, and other community partners.
Businessbizjournals

Sally Beauty taps Sprouts Farmers Markets finance chief as new CEO

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has appointed Denise Paulonis as its president and chief executive officer. Paulonis has been a member of the company’s board of directors since 2018 and is the current chair of the audit committee. She announced earlier this week she was stepping down as chief financial officer at Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Markets after a little more than a year on the job.
Chantilly, VAbizjournals

Dennis Tapiero

ECS Mid-Atlantic, LLC is excited to announce the addition of Dennis Tapiero as Business Development Manager in Chantilly, VA. As Business Development Manager, Dennis excels at creating initiatives focused on helping clients achieve their goals and implementing business development strategies that increase growth and success. Dennis’ 30 years of commercial real estate brokerage experience, along with the relationships he has cultivated along the way will serve as a valuable resource to ECS.
Softwarethekatynews.com

Is IT Consulting For You? 5 Questions To Determine If It’s Time

All businesses need to keep up with the latest technology, but not all have a dedicated IT department. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed and out of touch when you’re in charge of your own company’s technology needs. You could be missing out on some crucial changes that will help your...
Economybizjournals

Mark D. Salsbury

Business & Tax Planning, Private Equity and Mergers & Acquisitions Groups at Fredrikson & Byron. Salsbury’s practice focuses on tax planning for merger and acquisition transactions, with a particular emphasis on private equity. Salsbury has over 26 years of experience in tax and M&A. Using his knowledge and experience in tax, Salsbury provides creative, smart and practical solutions to achieve client objectives in M&A transactions.
Personal Financebizjournals

Insurance planning for business owners — back in vogue?

In this time of uncertainty, with the specter of potentially costly federal tax law changes looming, business owners can take greater control over the destiny of their business by rededicating themselves to an often-neglected discipline: insurance planning. The proposed tax changes could be particularly thorny for pass-through businesses whose profits...
Charitiesbizjournals

Giving back to the community: How businesses can foster a culture of volunteerism

COVID-19 showed us all that nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our family, friends, and neighbors. As the Capital Region emerges from the pandemic, local companies’ leadership must continue to support and invest in their communities. The demand placed on nonprofits throughout the region has greatly increased, and volunteerism represents one way businesses can give back and support, just as they supported those in need during the pandemic.
Cincinnati, OHbizjournals

Housing startup expands to Columbus amid red-hot 2021

A Cincinnati home services startup is expanding its footprint in Ohio, a move that follows faster-than-expected growth in 2021 as the company fills what the founders see as a massive market need. Oakley-based Homestretch, headed by entrepreneurs Derek Shewmon and Nick Lobert, alums of the startup darling Everything but the...
Economybizjournals

7 ways to identify and leverage the best primary marketing channel for your business

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. There’s no shortage of marketing channels these days — in fact, when it comes to pinpointing which channel will be the most effective, business leaders may sometimes think there are too many. There’s no single marketing channel or method that’s the universal best — a strategy that works for one business won’t necessarily work for another.

Comments / 0

Community Policy