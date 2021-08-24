Cancel
Public Health

BTS cancel world tour due to resurgence in COVID-19 cases

heymix.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS postponed their long-awaited “Map of the World Tour” in mid-2020 after just four shows due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the K-pop band have officially cancelled the rest of their remaining 34 tour dates due to a resurgence of coronavirus. Big Hit Music, the band’s label, announced the cancellation...

www.heymix.com

#Covid 19#Map Of The Soul Tour#Big Hit Music
